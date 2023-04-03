Norton: Another season of new beginnings￼

The weeks seemed to be piling up, one right on top of the next. With the time flying by so fast, it also seemed as if the to-do list grew longer while the things checked off kept getting shorter, or couldn’t keep up with everything that needed to be done and the additional things being added to the list. As they woke up to start another day, she asked her husband, “Why does everything have to be so difficult right now?”

She moved across the country with her 4-year-old son to start a new life and to reconnect with family. Her son was having a hard time adjusting to the new time zone, new surroundings, and new family members he had to get to know. His lack of sleep meant that she wasn’t getting any consistent sleep either, and the vicious cycle of no sleep and stress began. Additionally, she started a brand-new job, and he started school for the first time, causing even greater disruption and stress. She looked in the mirror one morning and asked, “Why does everything have to be so difficult right now?”

As a career leader and salesperson he knew how large and complex deals could take longer than others. He had started the process on a new opportunity many months ago. As with any sales role, pressure comes when deals slip or push month-to-month and quarter-to-quarter. He was doing everything by the book, flawlessly following the process and aligning with the buyer’s journey, yet the deal kept slipping. Finally, almost at the finish line to win the business, a week of discussion with the customer’s legal team forced more delays. He asked some of the people on his team, “Why does everything have to be so difficult right now?”

We all know stories like these, don’t we? We have all felt like this at times, haven’t we? I could add several more just like the ones above, but instead, let’s focus on what happens next.

Here we are in another season of new beginnings, and for many of us, it is because we associate it with Easter as we celebrate the risen Christ. In the week and weekend ahead, hope fills our hearts, and our outlook becomes elevated as we have new encouragement and inspiration. For some, it’s just about springtime and the budding of trees, grass turning green again, more sunlight pouring through our window, flowers beginning to bloom, and the start of baseball that gives us a new and positive attitude.

Another season of new beginnings.

So I say to the couple, the mom and her son, and the professional salesperson all mentioned above, as well as any of us who may be saying the same thing right now, “Let today be a day of new beginnings.” If what we are doing right now isn’t working, let’s start over and develop a new plan that aligns with who we want to be, where we want to go and grow, and what we want to enjoy in this life. Everything will get better for you as a couple; a new, safe, and happy life awaits you mother and child; and that deal will close as will many others for you in your brilliant sales career.

This season of life will pass just like every previous season. If we hold on to the yesterdays of life that have caused us stress, fear, worry, and doubt, we are only anchoring ourselves in that negative cycle of gloom and doom. As Zig Ziglar said, “Failure is an event, not a person, yesterday really did end last night.” It’s time for another season of new beginnings.

How about you? Are you asking yourself why things are so difficult right now? Would it be helpful if you could see the light and love at the end of the tunnel? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can prepare our hearts and minds for our own season of new beginnings, it really will be a better-than-good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.