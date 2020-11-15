Norton: Are you the pebble, the ripple or caught in the current, riding the wave?

Sometimes it is the current or the wave that gets all the attention, but maybe we can first begin by talking about the pebble and the ripple, and even our own role as either one in the creation of those rippling waters, currents and waves.

As we do, there are a few things about being the pebble or the ripple that we should keep in mind. The first is that there are times where we can be both, making our initial splash or point, and then doing our best to perpetuate a shared feeling or message. The second thing to consider is that both the pebble and the ripple can either be positively charged or negatively driven. And lastly, most times the pebbles that generate the biggest ripples are the same ones that carry the message the farthest and have the greatest impact.

Some throw pebbles of negativity, trying to do as much damage to the calm of the water as possible without a care for the lingering effect those ripples may have on anything or anyone in their path. Others cast pebbles with a clear sense of purpose and desired outcome. These pebbles are intended to deliver hope and encouragement as the ripples created wash upon the shores of those who need them the most.

And there are a couple of things we may want to think about when we are being caught in the current. It could mean that we are just riding out the ripples of life, allowing other people, situations, opinions and events to determine what we believe, how we think and what we do. Some may call this, “Just going with the flow.”

However, there are other currents that we get caught up in, too. Currents that were caused by the ripples, and ripples that were initiated by a pebble, and a pebble that was cast with the intention of making a positive difference in the lives of the people caught up in the current. We seek this current and appreciate the cause and effect of such ripples. We may even acknowledge that we are not caught in a current, realizing we are riding a wave of hope instead.

“Just as ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into the water, the actions of individuals can have far-reaching effects,” — Dalai Lama.

Each of us, whether we like it or not, is one of these four things; the pebble; the ripple; caught in the current; or riding the wave. As a pebble, we are an activator, an encourager and a creator. Like a ripple, we are action, motion and momentum. If we are caught in the current, we may feel trapped, stuck in the status quo or going along just to get along. And if we are riding the wave of hope, we are a grateful recipient of the pebbles of wisdom, motivation and opportunity that were dropped into the water, almost as if they were dropped in specifically for us.

What happens then if it is a huge rock or boulder that gets dropped into the water? The bigger the stone, the larger the ripple. The stronger the message, positive or negative, the larger the ripple will become as well. The bigger our sense of purpose or desire for learning, change and opportunity is when the ripple changes and becomes the wave. Not just any wave, the wave of hope that as it crests, will allow those of us who are on top, to view the shoreline as we have never seen it before, and maybe even seeing it for the first time in a long time.

How about you? Can you see yourself as someone who can create a ripple that will have a far-reaching impact on someone else? Are you simply going along to get along? Or are you riding the wave of hope and encouragement? I really would love to hear your story at mnorton@tramazing.com. And as we consider that each one of us can make a difference in this world as the pebble, the ripple, the current or the wave, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.