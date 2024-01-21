Norton: Consistently confident and courageous 

When dreams whisper just out of reach, our instinct is often to shrink back. We feel underqualified for bold pursuits. But buried beneath self-doubt, embers of our true potential still glow. Now is the time to fan those embers into flames. It’s time to embrace our created purpose with confidence and courage.

Confidence silences the nagging inner critic. It drowns out voices shouting, “Who do you think you are?” Confidence straightens slumped shoulders and lifts the chin. It declares, “I am filled with strengths and talents to offer this world. I have a rightful place and voice.” Our fright shrinks because our confidence believes the best about us.

Initially, this column started out as a piece that would help salespeople understand the importance of confidence in their profession. Many sales leaders today share that confidence has become a major issue as advancements in technology, fierce competition and other factors are causing sellers to doubt themselves. My guidance has always been that sellers need to master three levels of confidence: confidence in themselves, confidence in their products and services, and confidence in their company to stand behind their products and services and fully support their customers.

But as I socialized the idea for this column, my inner circle encouraged me to make it about all people because there is so much disruption going on in the world coupled with fear and uncertainty, that we could all use a shot of confidence and courage.

Courage is confidence on fire, propelling us past paralysis into action. Courage says, “I feel afraid but will forge ahead anyway.” It risks failure for the sake of fulfilling our calling. As we move forward while still trembling, courage builds muscle memory for our next brave act. Our capabilities multiply as we climb the stairsteps of growth. And remember that our confidence and courage are built while we take the stairs and avoid the false promises of an easy elevator ride.

With inspired confidence and courage, we break free from confining expectations and dead-end jobs. We pivot into purpose-fueled vocations that energize us. We build platforms that share hard-won wisdom. Our authentic voice leaves a unique impact on those we live and work with.

With confidence and courage, we escape stagnancy. We learn new skills and then launch inspiring ventures. We adopt healthier rhythms and mindsets. We enrich the community through our gifts. We turn stumbling blocks into steppingstones, where once we teetered and wobbled, but now thrive and conquer.

True confidence is not arrogance that fluctuates with circumstance. Lasting confidence emanates from an identity rooted in unconditional love. This soul-deep assurance fuels consistent courage to live out purpose, no matter the cost. With confidence as our foundation, consistency abounds.

The world peddles counterfeit confidence based on achievement and approval. But when statuses change or critics attack, false confidence crumbles. Basing our worth on shifting sand leads to inconsistency, soaring in success, but plunging at the first sign of failure.

Genuine confidence stands on the bedrock of our faith-based foundation. When we internalize the grace and blessings that surround us, our confidence stabilizes. Our moods, mistakes and critics no longer control us. Confidence coupled with our inner strength sees us through our weaknesses, helping to liberate us from fear while living boldly.

Confidence-fueled consistency manifests in persevering despite hardship, staying true to values amid temptation, and speaking truth with grace, not judgment. Consistent confidence steps up when others retreat. It keeps believing the best about people and possibilities when cynicism abounds.

Living confidently also means resisting perfectionism that sabotages consistency. Progress over perfection is grace in action. When we stop berating ourselves, consistency builds momentum. Small consistent steps compound into massive transformation.

As our true confident, consistent courageousness increasingly defines us, restlessness gives way to deep purpose and joy. We show up authentically without pretense. Our glow comes from within. We finish each race with heads high, already eager for the next.

How might the world change if you bravely stepped into your full potential? Your gifts are irreplaceable. It’s time to stand tall, claim divine affirmation, and let courage have its way. You were made to shine. As always I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can be consistently confident and courageous, it really will be a better-than-good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.