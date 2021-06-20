Norton: Experiencing life’s abundance

One of the bigger misconceptions and mistakes I see or hear is around abundance. For some reason, many of us immediately associate abundance with money.

And although having an abundance of money rarely hurts us, having an abundance of other more important things in life usually always helps us. And if we are abundantly blessed with good things, sometimes we need to appreciate the abundance of troubles that come our way as well.

Experiencing abundance may begin right here with this quote by Zig Ziglar: “You can have everything in life that you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want.”

Let’s start by talking about those other things in life outside of money, that when we have them in abundance, can make such a huge difference.

Appreciation is first. I have a few friends that I stay connected to each day by phone, email, or text. And one thing we talk about most is our gratitude bucket. The more we show appreciation for what we have today, the more we will have to be grateful for tomorrow.

Building others up is an absolute key to finding abundance. The more we can provide others with a little hope and encouragement, and help them to increase in their own abundance, the more that we become blessed and enriched ourselves.

Unconditional love and forgiveness might just be the most powerful and best-kept secret ingredient when it comes to abundance. When we can demonstrate this trait and make it a core value, it is a game-changer.

Needs of others. When we put others above ourselves, focusing on what they need most, and do whatever we can that is within our ability to help, it will be one of the more rewarding feelings that we can experience in life.

Daring to be different in a world that is “me” focused instead of “we” focused. Daring to be an agent of change in a world of conformity. Breaking through our comfort zone to be a difference maker in turn, makes all the difference.

Asking for what we want in life always pays off. The old saying is true: “If you don’t ask, you don’t get.” People may never know, even our closest friends and family, that we are in need unless we ask for assistance. And when we do, I have found that someone is always there ready to help.

New relationships, innovative ideas, and keeping things fresh will keep us on our toes. When we look for the newness in the world around us, our creativity increases and our inspiration flourishes, and when that happens abundance abounds.

Celebrate the wins and the losses in life. There is nothing so big that happens along life’s journey where we couldn’t celebrate it more; and nothing so small or insignificant occurs that we shouldn’t celebrate it with utter joy and enthusiasm.

Elevate effort. Hope and motivation alone will never help us achieve our goals and realize our dreams. But when we elevate our effort and apply action, we begin to rise above the noise of negativity that may be going on inside our own head. That voice that says, “No, you can’t.” We can suppress those voices by taking the initiative and steps necessary to find whatever results and success we are striving for.

You may have picked up on this by now, but the first letter of the first word in each paragraph above beginning with appreciation and ending with elevate, spells abundance. This has been my personal formula for experiencing abundance in each area of life. I actively seek to help others find abundance in mind, body, and spirit. Here’s the recap. Appreciation; Building; Unconditional; Needs; Daring; Asking; New; Celebrate; Elevate.

Is abundance available to everyone but you? Do you sometimes get hung up on confusing abundance only with money? I would love to hear your story of abundance at mnorton@tramazing.com , and when we can learn to seek and experience abundance in every area of life, it really will be a better than good year.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.