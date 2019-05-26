Norton: Feeling good just feels so good

Are there one or two songs that, when we hear them, we just get happy, teary-eyed, energized, and just feel good? Of course, there are, and that’s a good thing. Feeling good just feels good, doesn’t it?

Maybe it’s not a song but rather a movie, a place, a smell, a meal, something that touches our senses in such a way that our heart takes over, changing our mood in an instant. We can literally go from feeling OK to slipping away into a beautiful moment of reminiscing or daydreaming. Maybe even drop our hearts to our toes.

These memory triggers can come from something very recent, something in our past, or maybe even bring back beautifully wonderful memories of someone who we have lost. They are a very healthy part of our grieving process.

There are certain songs, sounds, books, and scripture that often bring on strong emotions for me as I allow them to bring my past into my present. Some bring me incredible joy, and some carry with them a deep melancholy type of feeling as I think about different people and situations that happened in my own life. And whether it’s incredible joy or a tinge or more of sadness, I love the feeling of having feelings. I think most of us do, don’t we?

Our feelings play such a huge role in so many aspects of our lives. It’s not just the tender romantic feelings, or nostalgic feelings, but our feelings drive most, if not all of our decision making as well. There are plenty of articles and reports that show where people make their decisions on feeling and emotion and then will support or rationalize their decisions intellectually. This is true in our personal lives as well as our professional lives.

Feelings are good. Feeling good is good — as a matter of fact, it’s better than good.

The other day while I was working out, one of those songs that typically get’s me all fired up came on my playlist. I didn’t even notice it until about 30 seconds later. It caught me off guard that I had missed it as I found myself grinding through my workout and not really paying attention to the music. I stopped and hit the back button just so I could hear the song again, even waiting a moment to take it in, allowing my feelings and emotions to get back in sync with my workout.

It was not until my drive home that I started to think about it more and I found myself wondering how many times have I missed other songs, smells, sounds, movies, and people in my life? How many times have I missed out on great feelings of joy, excitement, sadness, or grief because I was just too busy grinding it out in the gym, at work, or just trying to keep up with all of my other commitments? I was kind of bummed with myself. And then I thought, wait, being bummed with myself is a feeling, OK, I am back in the game.

Feeling good and feeling melancholy can both feel so good. And just staying in touch with what brings about those feelings is even better than good.

Just like opinions can be debated but facts cannot, feelings are our own. No one can take them from us, no one can stop us from feeling a certain way, but they sure can have an impact on how they make us feel. For me, some of the songs, sounds, and movies are powerful reminders of people who were and are extremely important to me in my life.

So how about you? Are there songs and such that touch your heart? Or have you too gotten lost in the grind and have allowed your feelings to take a back seat? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can learn to appreciate just how we feel, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the Chief Revenue Officer for Eventus Solutions Group, a strategic consultant, business, and personal coach, and motivational speaker. He writes a weekly motivational column for the Vail Daily.