Norton: Finding the right balance

Technology and artificial intelligence are accelerating growth across industries, revolutionizing personal and professional development at an unprecedented pace. From AI-driven fitness equipment to sales enablement tools, we are surrounded by innovations designed to enhance performance, automate tasks, and drive efficiency.

But while technology is a powerful enabler, it does not replace the need for effort, discipline, and the fundamental work required to achieve real results. Finding the right balance between leveraging technology and doing the work ourselves is key to maximizing success.

Take fitness, for example. The latest AI-powered gym equipment can personalize workouts, monitor progress, and even provide real-time coaching. As someone who appreciates the newest advancements in the gym, I love the insights and structure these tools offer.

However, no machine can push me beyond my limits quite like I can. Sometimes, I need to set aside the AI recommendations and pick up free weights, relying on my own discipline and intensity to achieve growth. The same principle applies in business, particularly in professional selling, where technology enhances performance but does not replace the core fundamentals of success.

In the sales world, thousands of AI-driven tools exist to support prospecting, pipeline building, research, pre-call planning, and customer relationship management. Managers, too, have access to sophisticated software that helps them track performance, analyze behaviors, and coach their sales teams more effectively.

These tools provide a distinct advantage, equipping sales professionals with data-driven insights and efficiency-enhancing capabilities. However, no technology can replace the human element of selling — the preparation, the practice, the role-playing, the prospecting, and the relationship-building that separate top performers from the rest.

Consider AI-powered sales assistants that can generate email templates, predict customer needs, and recommend next-best actions. While these tools undoubtedly streamline processes, they do not replace the necessity of meaningful human interactions. A well-crafted AI-generated email is helpful, but it cannot replicate the authenticity and nuance of a personalized message tailored from experience and a genuine understanding of a client’s needs. Likewise, AI can analyze call recordings and provide feedback on tone and word choice, but a salesperson still needs to practice, refine their delivery, and build confidence through real conversations.

The key is to work smarter — leveraging technology where it provides the greatest advantage while ensuring we remain actively engaged in the work that truly drives success. Sellers who rely too heavily on AI to do their jobs for them may find themselves outpaced by those who blend AI’s capabilities with traditional sales fundamentals. The highest performers in sales are those who embrace technology as an enhancement rather than a substitute for effort.

This principle extends beyond sales into all aspects of work and life. Whether it’s using AI to automate tasks, relying on machine learning to optimize strategies, or integrating smart tools into our daily routines, technology offers an undeniable advantage.

But ultimately, we must put in the time, effort, and dedication required to achieve exceptional outcomes. AI can assist in writing a business proposal, but it cannot replace the deep thinking and strategic vision required to craft a truly compelling pitch. It can analyze market trends, but it cannot build trust with a client. It can provide workout recommendations, but it cannot physically lift the weights for us.

The same is true for skiing and snowboarding. You can invest in the latest and greatest gear, state-of-the-art skis or a snowboard designed with cutting-edge materials and technology, but the athlete still has to make the turns. No amount of technological advancement will carve the perfect line down the mountain for you.

As AI continues to evolve and integrate into every facet of our lives, the most successful individuals will be those who master the art of combining cutting-edge technology with a strong work ethic. Those who work hard and work smart — harnessing the power of AI while still putting in the sweat equity — will achieve accelerated growth both personally and professionally.

At the end of the day, success is not just about having the best tools — it’s about knowing when and how to use them while never shying away from doing the work that truly matters.

I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can increase our slight edge in everything we do, it really will be a better-than-good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.