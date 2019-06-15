Norton: Humble leaders become humble winners

One of my favorite things to see is a humble winner. Not only a humble winner, but also a humble leader who willingly shares the victory and gives credit to the team around them, their friend, or a family member.

In a world where outrageous behavior seems to garner the most attention, I still try and purposely find examples of those humble winners out there who let their actions and results speak for themselves and show gratitude and appreciation for those who have helped along the way.

Now I love entertaining and exciting events. It’s good to see people fired up about their achievements and success. As a matter of fact, sometimes those feats are worthy of our applause. The walk-off home run, the hole in one, the artist and song we love winning the Grammy, the movie we enjoyed so much winning the Oscar, the salesperson on our team who just closed a massive opportunity and so many other examples. I love it, I applaud it, and I appreciate it.

What I appreciate more, however, is when the athlete thanks his teammates and coaching staff or acknowledges his family who has supported him along the way. The celebrity who receives her award on stage and gives thanks to God, her family, and her co-stars. The golfer who tips his hat, picks up his ball, and moves on to the next hole.

When things seem to be going really well, maybe even when things are going fantastic for us personally or professionally, it becomes easy for us to get caught up in our own success. Adoration and praise go right to our head, and we forget our humility.

Conversely, when things are tough and going bad, we could become susceptible to blaming others, events beyond our control, and conditions for our loss. We hate losing so much that our humbleness goes out the window and the finger pointing begins.

The humble winner knows that we win together, and we lose together. The humble winner remembers the hard work and the journey not just the victory. The humble winner leads their team during the setbacks and slumps and instills confidence as the team or company climbs back to the top. The humble winner makes sure that others who deserve credit are duly compensated and rewarded along the way.

Humbleness is like gratitude in a way. The more we show gratitude for what we already have and who we have in our lives, typically we will have more to be grateful for. Well the more we weave a humble nature into our winning and leading, the more we will win, and we will build a loyal following of people who want to work with us or become a part of our team.

Exciting entertainment and outrageous events are awesome and fun. And they become even more incredible when the team, people, or person receives their trophy, their award, or their commission with confidence and humbleness. Confident humbleness is indeed a character trai thatt is appreciated by most, and a trait that comes more easily to some, and for others takes a bit of practice and effort.

In today’s “me-first” society, in the race for likes and followers, the humble winner and the humble leader have learned that it’s “we first” — a race that we run together, and that followers and fans are the encouragers who inspire them to greatness.

So how about you? When you win or lose, do you accept both humbly? If so, congratulations as I am confident that you are probably winning more than you are losing. If you are reading this and thinking you might need to work on your confident humbleness, just change your focus from “me” to “we” and watch as even more people rally around you. I would love to hear your humble story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we walk humbly, talk humbly, and practice confident humbleness, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the Chief Revenue Officer for Eventus Solutions Group, a strategic consultant, business, and personal coach, and motivational speaker. He writes a weekly motivational column for the Vail Daily.