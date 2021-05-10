Norton: It’s time for some Main Street magic

As the weather continues to improve each week and spring is in full bloom, it is the perfect time to visit and support our local Main Street, experiencing the magic that a beautiful walk down the center of town can provide.

There are certain shops that just seem to provide us with those “feel good” moments. The local florists are usually a great place to start our journey, especially if we want to fill our senses with the fragrant beauty that fills the air in and around the shop. It’s also a wonderful idea to share a little demonstration of love by picking up some flowers for someone special in our life.

I have heard it said that if you want to be happy, buy an ice cream shop. Well, the next best thing to owning an ice cream shop is to stop in and grab a frozen treat. It’s almost impossible to visit an ice cream shop and not smile. One of my very favorite things to see is the joy of families and children sharing the joy that ice cream can create. And the ice cream faces of the children as they work through the deliciousness melting all over their hands, face and clothes is always so much fun.

And if it’s not the flowers or ice cream that helps create a little magic, I am pretty confident that pizza might do the trick. Or starting the day with a breakfast at one of the local diners, coffee shops or restaurants. And if it’s a mid-day visit, our local eateries always have something to fill our hearts and bellies with sensational meals. And there is possibly no better way to wind down the day of shopping on Main Street than stopping in for a little liquid refreshment at happy hour or sticking around for the dinner specials created by our favorite local chefs.

It is said that it is better to give than to receive. There is probably someone in our circle of friends or in our family that has a birthday, anniversary or other milestone coming up in and where a thoughtful gift is in order. As we stroll along Main Street, there may be a few shops that we haven’t visited in a while, and they just might have that perfect gift we have been searching for.

Maybe it’s time for a manicure and/or pedicure, a haircut, the perfect day to treat ourselves to a massage, get our shoes repaired, pick up a new outfit, grab a new pair of summer flip-flops, drop by the bank, pick up our clothes from the dry cleaner, listen to the live music and simply just take in all the magic that our local town has to offer.

Should we find ourselves in the need of a good dose of fresh air, there is nothing like walking among the shops and doing a little window shopping. As we walk along the sidewalks, we will more than likely see people holding hands, looking through smiling eyes, and just taking in the magic of Main Street.

These past 14 months have been really tough on all businesses, and our local shopkeepers, restaurateurs, jewelers, manicurists, bartenders, stylists and barbers — and all those who have provided us with awesome service for many years — could really use to see our smiles. If we are masked, let’s show them the smiles in our eyes. If we can be unmasked, our smile can let them know just how grateful we are for all that they do and for being there for us through the years.

Spring is in full bloom, so whether it is today, tomorrow or this weekend, I hope we will do our best to embrace our local businesses, friends and neighbors who are all a part of the magic of Main Street. As always, I would love to hear your story at mnorton@tramazing.com . And when we remember that it is better to give than to receive, creating magic up and down Main Street, it really will be a better than good year.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.

