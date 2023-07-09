Norton: Lessons from the masters

During a conversation with a couple of friends and colleagues in the personal and professional development industry, we found our way into the topic of how we got started in the business and who some of the early heroes were who inspired and motivated us to be better.

As we thought about those legendary speakers and authors, we also talked about how their teachings have withstood the test of time. Although they all began their own journey many decades ago, the principles upon which each one built their body of work are all still relevant today. The greatest compliment paid to them is that we can find iterations of their work in the published books, blogs, and columns of today’s thought leaders.

Although we agreed on a few names, each of us had our top three or four. For me, the authors and experts who had a significant impact on my success included Zig Ziglar, Tom Hopkins, Denis Waitley, and David Sandler.

Looking at Zig Ziglar’s career, many will refer to him as the master motivator, or remember him as the salesman’s salesman. With more than 30 books to his name, Zig taught us all so much about life, not just sales, leadership, or business — his teachings went far beyond those topics. Zig was all about building up the person. His mission was to help as many people as possible with their personal, professional, and spiritual lives so that he could have a positive impact on the world. I thank Zig for all that he taught me and for being an incredible role model of consistency, guiding me to being a “meaningful specific,” instead of a “wandering generality.” If you haven’t read “See You at the Top,” I highly recommend it.

As a student of Tom Hopkins and having read every book he has written and having attended dozens of his seminars, I credit Tom with helping me become a top performer throughout my career. Even in leadership roles, his teachings were so impactful.

In sales, we hear the word no a whole lot more often than we hear yes. Hopkins’ “Champion Creed” instilled in me the specific mindset I needed to push through the losses and bad days and work towards the overwhelmingly successful days. The “Champion Creed” says this: “I am not judged by the number of times I fail, but by the number of times I succeed. And the number of times I succeed is in direct proportion to the number of times I can fail and keep trying.” If you are in sales, Tom’s book “How to Master the Art of Selling” is a must-read.

Back in 1999, I had the opportunity to meet Denis Waitley in person. From that day on we enjoyed both a personal and professional relationship. Denis taught me so much about the attitude of winning and defining success. He was a terrific encourager, and I would leave every conversation with him having learned so much more each time. His book and program, “The Psychology of Winning,” and now “The New Psychology of Winning,” will inspire you and teach you how to create your own blueprint for success.

Last, and certainly not least, David Sandler was so far ahead of his time with his revolutionary sales process. David’s approach is a simple one, disarming honesty. He developed a sales process that favored the buyer and the seller so that the interaction was based on both parties being willing to have an open and honest adult-to-adult truth-based conversation. No manipulation, just a conversation where there is no mystification about what is happening or what will happen next. His book, “You Can’t Teach a Kid to Ride a Bike at a Seminar,” will change the way you sell.

There have been so many others who have shaped my career and the careers of millions of others, and I thank them all for their impact on my personal and professional life. Who are some of your favorite authors and experts? I would love to hear all about them at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can learn and apply the wisdom of those who are willing to teach us, it really will be a better than good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.