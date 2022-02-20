Norton: Making a difference one person at a time

There are plenty of books, blogs, podcasts, and online sites and resources that speak to the power of making a difference, one person at a time. And I must share with you that I am a big believer in this philosophy.

Having been blessed to work and travel with Zig Ziglar, one of the world’s greatest motivators and encouragers, I had the opportunity to witness Zig live this philosophy. Whether it was an arena full of people or a small venue or company event, Zig would always say that even if we only changed one life that day, the day would be a complete success. Of course, Zig had such a positive impact on so many over the years, that it was always more than just one person.

The world is full of people who make a positive difference in the lives of others every single every day. And they are by no means authors, experts, or motivational speakers. As a matter of fact, most are just everyday people who know how to lift others up, offering hope and encouragement along the way. People who go out of their way to see that others are taken care of in times of need.

A gentleman who I work with shared his life story recently. He put together a brief presentation that he shared with a couple of our customers where he shared what he called his, “Moments in Time.” As brief as his story was, it was loaded with powerful examples of the people who stepped up in his life and had a positive impact on his life. These were true difference makers.

If you were to meet him today and look at what he has accomplished in his life, from being a decorated Marine serving our country, a highway patrolman, a top performing salesman, and a top performing vice president, you would never guess that he was a guy who needed a hand up, guidance, or hope and encouragement in his life. But the truth is we all do, and those people who provided support to Kim “Sarge” Harrington, probably have helped countless others too, one person at a time.

“It is more noble to give yourself completely to one individual than to labor diligently for the salvation of the masses” Dag Hammarskjold said.

I know that as I look back on my own life, I too can name the people who have always been right by my side. I can name the people who had such a positive influence on what I would do personally and professionally, and who and what I would eventually become. And I thank them all regularly.

What are those moments in time for you? Who are those people who make up those moments in time for you? When you think about them, what do you specifically remember and appreciate? What I have found is most of us who have received a blessing from a positive difference maker in our lives is that we typically go out and try and be a difference maker for others.

So, let’s go back to “Sarge” Harrington. After all those people who contributed to his life taking on new meaning, he himself went on to serve our country. He served as a police officer. He served all of his clients as a top salesperson. And he continues to lift up and motivate the team he leads today. He volunteers in his community, and he gives back all the time. And he gives back one person at a time. He is a difference maker.

So how about you? Where can you make a difference? Do you feel like it must be a big gesture of difference making or can you buy into the fact that we can all contribute to the greater good by being a difference maker, even if it is just one person at a time? I would love to hear your story at mnorton@tramazing.com and when we can be someone else’s moment in time, it really will be a better than good year.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.