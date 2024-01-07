Norton: Managing and motivating unmotivated people

The “quiet quitting” and its more aggressive cousin, “act your wage,” are gaining momentum, or as some who write about hot topics might say, they are setting the internet ablaze. We can sit back and try to wait them out, but the only thing wrong with that strategy is that soon enough there will be a next catchy phrase for those who aspire only to mediocrity or to do the bare minimum.

A second and even more dangerous strategy would be to incentivize them by paying higher wages for underperformance. It’s like the donkey and the stick idea where we hold out a carrot in front of the donkey in hopes that he will chase it looking for that bite. The problem is sooner or later the donkey catches on, and we need to allow the donkey to take a few bites. This is only a temporary fix as we would have to continue sweetening the carrot and shortening the stick just to get the donkey to do the work that is asked of him.

Another strategy to consider, but rarely works, is trying to motivate the quiet-quitter or act-your-wage people on the team with fear. What we are seeing is that this method simply doesn’t work.

The only people who would fear losing their jobs are the ones who have a tremendous work ethic. They are diligent about their job and take pride in their work. The part-time workers receiving full-time wages on the team could care less, they feel like they can simply find the next gig and ride it out there until that gravy train runs out, and they are on the move again.

Not only do we have frustrated leaders, managers and human resources professionals, but there are plenty of hard-working individuals in the same age groups who resent their half-hearted counterparts. And the danger for any organization is allowing the quiet quitter and act-your-wage employees to be seen as equal to those who are doing the work. Eventually, if the problem isn’t fixed, not only do the minimalists wind up leaving, but top performers will also leave.

Incentive-based motivation doesn’t work or last, fear motivation only makes the problem worse, and inconsistent management and motivation between hard workers and those who have decided to do less creates an unsustainable culture and unstable workforce.

We could take the approach of, “Who cares? Some will make it, some won’t, who’s next?” This is perhaps the worst of all the strategies as it becomes an increasingly expensive revolving door.

The strategy that does work is personal growth motivation. This is different than temporary incentives and gets at the heart of what each member of the team wants to do or become as a part of the team. This has to start early on, setting expectations during the recruiting, interviewing, hiring and onboarding process. And this must be inspected often. Weekly or bi-weekly 1:1 meetings help surface anything getting in the way of their personal success that contributes to the team’s success.

When we take the time to build better people, those people will build us a better business. Getting to know their personal drivers upfront, and understanding their “What’s in it for me?” desires, helps us lead these individuals and hold them accountable for doing their part in reaching their goals.

We also live and work in a world of isolation. We cannot manage what we do not see or do not know. The best approach for solving this particular problem is frequent communication and tighter collaboration. This is not micro-managing, nobody wants that. This is leading people out of the trenches of self-pity who have gotten stuck in this kind of negative thinking, and helping elevate them to the levels of achievement that they can be proud of and feel like they are a strong contributor to the team.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.