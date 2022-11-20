Norton: More than just the attitude of gratitude

She worked hard on her presentation and had practiced several times before she had to stand in front of a large audience and share her thoughts and insights. She even woke up extra early to be at the venue hours before she would be speaking. She had asked the audio/video technician to meet with her to make sure everything would be perfect before she took the stage. Before she left, she took the time to sincerely thank the technician for coming in early to meet with her. As the technician received her gratitude, he smiled and nodded in appreciation.

His smile wasn’t just any smile, and his nod just not any nod, there was something heartfelt in his body language. So, she asked him if he was OK. He looked at her and said that he has been an audio/video technician for many years, and he has worked behind the scenes for many speakers including some very big and well-known names. He also shared that he loved the work that he did as it brought him great joy to know he was responsible for people receiving a powerful message, training, or motivation. But he also shared that very few, hardly any of the speakers took the time to thank him in such a sincere way as she had.

After her presentation, she went backstage to remove the microphone and collect her things. As she turned to leave, she found the technician and said, “Thank you again, the videos I shared were flawless and the sound levels were just perfect. You helped make sure that everything I said and shared were received, and hopefully a few people walked out having learned something.” His eyes glistened as he smiled warmly, nodding with appreciation while patting his hand gently against his heart.

Two words, “Thank you,” make all the difference, don’t they? Is the story I shared above our story? Do we say thank you enough? How many times do we simply take for granted that it is someone’s job to serve us or help us, and we forget to tell them how important they are and just how grateful we are for their service? If we thought about it, probably too many.

I learned the concept of the attitude of gratitude from my mentor and boss Zig Ziglar. One of Zig’s many famous quotes is this, “It’s your attitude, not your aptitude, that determines your altitude.” And we all know he was the master motivator, the greatest provider of hope and encouragement, and just an all-around amazing man. For Zig, it was always more than just the words he spoke or that he wrote in his books, it was more than just having a positive mental attitude, it was about living out that attitude of gratitude.

As we go through these times of change in our country, economy, and in business, and as we try and hold on to the talented people on our team, so they do not wish to leave, allow me to share a lesson that I learned from Zig Ziglar when it came to appreciating the people in the company. When Zig wasn’t traveling, he would come to the office, and he would walk around and check on all of us. And I will always remember that he would stop by someone’s cubicle or office and say, “Thank you for all you do for our company, I appreciate you so very much. With your skills and talents, you could have gone to work for anyone else, I am so very grateful you chose to work here.” I can share that employee turnover was minimal.

As we go through this Thanksgiving week, there is no better time to do a self-assessment when it comes to our own attitude of gratitude. And more than just having an attitude of gratitude, recognizing how we are demonstrating our appreciation for others in our lives. I would love to hear your gratitude story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we remember to always give a sincere “Thank you,” it really will be a better-than-good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.