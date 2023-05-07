Norton: Receiving and giving the light and love

Do you have people that you get to see often, maybe daily, weekly, or monthly, and whenever you do have the opportunity to meet with them, they always seem joyful bringing light and love to the atmosphere? Some of us are truly blessed to have a few of these bright and cheerful people in our lives, making us feel better whenever we are together.

Some of the folks who bring me such great joy whenever we meet, speak, or even text seem to know exactly when to reach out as there are times, I am facing a challenge, a tight deadline, or just trying to keep up with the pace of the race. Their intuition is uncanny, as they either just show up, call, or send me a really funny text message, bringing some much-needed light and love to my day, or even in the moment.

As I have traveled quite a bit in my career, one of my favorite pastimes is people-watching. Is that something you enjoy as well? And I love it when perfect strangers become the light and the love for me. Watching a group of people or a family laughing out loud as they share jokes and stories. I was watching this one family as I waited to board my flight and they were traveling with their grandfather. I couldn’t hear what was said, but they all started laughing hysterically, and the grandfather was laughing so hard with huge belly laughs and tears streaming down his face, I started laughing just watching him laugh so hard and I didn’t even know what I was laughing about.

When it comes to people watching, I have several other scenarios that always bring a smile to my face and warm my heart; watching parents being really attentive to their children instead of being buried in their phone, couples holding hands as they sit or walk together, strangers stepping up to help another traveler should they have dropped something or needed help in some other way, my fellow travelers greeting each other, the airline staff, and flight crew with the courtesy they deserve, and so many other acts of being the light, love, and kindness in this world.

Being on the receiving end of someone showing up for me as the light and love in my life feels so awesome. It doesn’t matter if it’s a family member, friend, coworker, or perfect stranger, all that matters is that I am open to seeing it, hearing it, or experiencing it, and allowing that light and love to move inside of me. Receiving the light and love is one thing, but do we recognize our obligation to be the light and love for others, even when we don’t know that we are actually doing it?

Support Local Journalism Donate



Think of the last time you were out to dinner with your spouse or friend, and you were having such a great time eating, drinking, and sharing stories. You were probably smiling, laughing, and having such a good time that you didn’t realize the impact you were having on others who probably wished they were sitting with you. There could have been a different couple in that same pub or restaurant going through a difficult time, and just because your positive light, love, and energy were so contagious, pretty soon they too forgot their woes and began a new and loving conversation.

Is it our responsibility to be the light and love for others? Maybe it depends on who we ask. My answer is yes because I believe we are called to be both light and love in this world. The world can seem very dark right now, but just remember that there is no such thing as darkness, there is only an absence of light. So let’s bring it.

Do you enjoy being around people who make you happier just by being in their presence? Does your heart come alive when you see or experience moments of love and light happening around you? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can enjoy the light and love of others and be the light and love for those who need it, it really will be a better-than good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.