Norton: Success to significance, significance to legacy

He worked hard for his whole career, climbed the ladder as he was taught to do, and finally landed in the role that he wanted most, the position he was born to have. He became the CEO of the company. Having experienced plenty of successes along the way, nothing compared to the surge of pride that Brian felt fill his head and heart the day the public announcement was made: CEO Brian.

Having finally reached what he believed was the pinnacle of his career, Brian found himself wondering, “What’s next?” As a 52-year-old CEO, he began to think about the impact he could have on the company he was now leading and the effect he could have on the people who were now in his care. I remember our conversation as we made our way around the golf course. With each passing hole, we dug deeper into his thoughts, and finally, Brian asked me what I thought.

The real question he was trying to answer was whether or not he saw this as a huge opportunity to have a significant impact on the business and the people or if was he already planning for what happens next. At 52, the wheels in his head were spinning fast, so much more to do and so much opportunity in front of him. CEO today, chairman of the board tomorrow. Who knows what the world holds for Brian.

I asked Brian if I could share something I heard Zig Ziglar share with so many of us. Of course, he said yes. Zig, and now his son, Tom, speak about the fact that we move through our careers and life in cycles. We first have to be before we can do, and do before we can have. And once we become who we want to become, do all the things we want to do, and have all that we desire to have, we can then give more of who we are, what we do, and what we have. At that point, we move from being successful to becoming significant, and then to leaving the legacy we want to leave.

Brian remained silent as we drove on to the next tee box and even through our drives on the next hole. I could tell he was processing. As we walked back to the cart, I reminded him that I was only the messenger of that message, but I wished I was the one who thought of the concept. He laughed and then said that it was the best insight and reality check he had heard in a long time. He shared that it made him stop thinking about how high he could climb, and instead start thinking about how high he could help others climb.

Last week my column was a tribute to a friend and colleague, Jill. In the past 15 years of writing this column, I had never received the number of emails, texts, and comments on any previous column. And all of the messages had common themes, “I wish I would have known her,” “She must have been something really special,” “I hope people remember me that way,” or “What a legacy she left behind.”

And now I share Brian’s story above because regardless of our role in life, we all don’t have to be a CEO, we can move from being to doing to having to giving and leaving a legacy. And it starts with a very simple concept that David H. Sandler, the founder of Sandler Training, introduced us to, the idea of focusing on our attitude, our behaviors, and our techniques. In other words, building the whole person to set us on the path to one day moving from success to significance and significance to legacy.

Is it always about what’s next and how high you can climb? Or is it about how you can help others climb higher faster, and helping them on their own journey of being, doing, giving, and leaving their legacy? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can remember to strive for success so we can move to significance and then leave the legacy we would be proud of, it really will be a better than good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.