Norton: Take the win, celebrate the victory

Congratulations! You have made it through the first 30 days of the year and have conquered all your goals and objectives, you have lived up to each resolution and commitment made on New Year’s Eve, and you have made all the desired and even necessary changes to help you achieve success.

Wait, that’s not you? Are you kidding me? Don’t sweat it, it’s not me either and I would venture say the larger population is in the same boat. But wait, there’s more. There are still reasons to celebrate as we still have 11 more months ahead of us as we put this one into the rearview mirror.

One of the best ways to reignite the flame is to celebrate the little wins along the way. Those small achievements and positive disciplines that are repeated daily are what will lead us to the long-term realization of our dreams.

So don’t quit. Don’t give up. Instead find the smallest victory and celebrate it. Now imagine what it could look like if we just made a little more progress this month. What would the next level of success feel like. Take in the moment and bring your future success into the present, right into the reading of this column.

Achievement of worthy goals takes work, commitment, and belief. There is a Navy SEAL quote that reads, “The only easy day was yesterday.” And when it comes to breaking bad habits, creating new and better habits, or impacting change, it’s been said that the only thing harder than the first 30 days is the next 30 days.

Some will point to this as the very reason to stop. People who are willing to put in the work, and who are committed, and who believe that there intended goal or dream is still the target, they use these types of motivating statements as fuel.

What are we really talking about here? We are only one month into our 2022 journey. Eleven times more opportunity in front of us than behind us. And for those of you who are totally committed, tracking nicely towards your dreams, keep it going, you are an inspiration to the rest of us.

Last year I wrote a column titled, “The 60 to 60 Success Plan.” In this column I talked about turning 60 years old, and how I wanted to arrive at that age mentally, physically, and spiritually. I talked about some of the changes I needed to make, knowing that once I put it all out there, I would never be able to take it back.

This level of accountability through transparency was important to achieve my goals. Earlier this month, I hit my 60th birthday, and through starts, stops, starts, restarts, effort, commitment, and belief, I achieved what I had set out to achieve.

Here’s what was on my list of change and better habit building: 371 straight days of sobriety, 20 pounds of weight loss, 3 inches off the waistline, 42 Books read, 60 new columns written and published, I wrote and published my first e-Book, 60 consecutive weeks of prayer, bible study, and devotions. Four-hundred straight days and counting of praying with friends and family. Greater endurance and strength as I have spent 3-5 days every week working out.

Did I feel like giving up along the way? Several times. Did I give up? Sometimes? Did I get back into the journey towards my goals and dreams? Every single time. The hills were hard to climb, but the view from the top has been fantastic.

The most important thing for me along the way was finding time to celebrate the little wins. Celebrating each small victory keeps me going as I am now onto this year’s goals. How are you doing? Is your year off to a good start or do you need to find a little win to reignite the fire? I would love to hear your story at mnorton@tramazing.com and when we remember to build upon the small victories that lead to lasting success, it really will be a better than good year.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.