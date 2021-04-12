Norton: The 60 to 60 Success Plan

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to be a passenger in my friend’s Porsche 911 as he demonstrated how fast going from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds feels. And I will share with you that it was quite exhilarating.

In late 2020, I was reminded that I would be turning 59 years old this year. And, then it dawned on me, I would be turning 60 in 2022. Simple math right. Where has the time gone, I mean sometimes it feels like I went from 0 to 59 years old in three seconds, too. And then I remembered a famous quote by Michael Altshuler, “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.”

When I realized that I had 60 weeks to go until I turned 60, I knew I could no longer be a passenger, I had to get into the cockpit and take control over what happens next. With that inspiration, I wrote out my “60 to 60 Success Plan for Life.” The plan was built around one primary question, “How do I want to arrive when I turn 60?”

I will share with you that as I developed my plan, I solicited feedback from family members, friends and advisers. And although my personal plan was a “60 weeks to 60 years old” plan, I had people ask me to help them with their “30 weeks to turning 30 years old” plan, “42 days to turning 42 years old,” and someone who wanted help with a “30, 60, 90-day success” plan that had nothing to do with reaching an age milestone, and everything to do with making changes in their life that would help them to succeed personally and professionally.

Here are the elements of my 60 to 60 plan that I shared with others. You will recognize activities, concepts and attitudinal adjustments around the things that I either wanted to change and would commit to change, or new strategies that would help me execute against my plan and reach my desired goals.

When I arrive at 60, I want to be healthier; happier; in better shape; even more optimistic; motivated and full of energy; enjoying a greater sense of peace and accomplishment; and seeing the abundance of opportunity still ahead of me to help and serve others.

What it will mean to me personally is that I will have an even more loving relationship with my wife, my children and my grandchildren who I worship and adore; closer friendships built on mutual trust and respect, better sleep, less medications, an elevated level of physical fitness and a closer walk with God.

What it will mean to me professionally is that I will be a business owner known for servant leadership who enjoys the rewards of a loyal staff, happy customers and grateful partners; all who have been able to benefit personally, professionally and spiritually from our relationship.

What will I be, do or have at 60 years old? I will continue to be a difference maker in the lives of others; have written and published my 662nd column; ski; work out; golf; read more; enjoy my Hawaiian vacations; and be seen as a relevant and respected thought leader.

What are the changes that I will have to make to achieve my goals? Continued daily devotions, bible study, prayer and worship; Amplifying my time spent reading; A well-balanced diet; Sobriety; five to six days per week working out; journaling and writing; prospecting for new business; continued white-glove service for our existing customers.

If you need a little assistance or coaching to help you get to where it is you wish to be, do the things that you want to do and have the things that are most important to you, send me an email at mnorton@tramazing.com as I would love to help. And when we can plan to win and prepare to win, we will typically find ways to win in all areas of life, making this a better than good year.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.

