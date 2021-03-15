Norton: The greatest hits, best of moments and the bloopers of life

What do we tend to enjoy more, remembering our greatest hits, our “best of” moments or our bloopers? It seems like most of the people I asked preferred to reflect on their greatest hits and most significant accomplishments. However, there were also many people who shared that they love to laugh, even when it means laughing at themselves. They completely enjoy their flashbacks of mistakes, gaffs and harmless miscues of life.

We all have a replay button for our lives. It’s what we choose to rewind and replay, and what we want to repeat, or perhaps, avoid repeating in the future.

I think it is a fantastic idea to look back on past successes, especially as a way of reminding ourselves of the good things we have accomplished and what we are still capable of achieving. I also am a big believer of looking back in laughter. Those times where we innocently tried to say something and used the wrong words, made a silly analogy or know that we uttered something outrageously wrong. Others laughed with us, and we still laugh at ourselves today.

If you are like me, the bigger the gaffe, the more your family and friends remind you of what you said, or did, that had them laughing hysterically and keep them smiling today with each retelling of the story.

Even though the encouragement is to look ahead more than we look backward in life, drawing inspiration from our successes, remembering how healthy it is to laugh and finding the balance in both sets us on a course for what we will accomplish next and what we will continue to find amusing in the future.

To underscore the above, I wanted to share a quote that I love by Jennifer Lopez, “I seriously feel like the best days are ahead, and I like the idea of getting to do everything I did before but with more knowledge, experience and street smarts. There’s a certain love, appreciation and gratitude that you have at 40 that you don’t have when you’re younger, and it makes every accomplishment feel so much better.”

There are so many quotes, stories and jokes that motivate and inspire us, aren’t there? And they are all easily accessed through a simple online search. Personally, I try and find a few each day to bring me insight, inspire change or to give myself a laugh. And depending on the content I choose, I am reminded of this thought; that as challenging and difficult as some of the seasons of life may have been for each of us, there is still more ahead for us to do. There is more ahead to share and give. And there will definitely be more opportunities to laugh at ourselves and with each other.

So, let’s look ahead with hope, look back without regret, remember the good, and laugh without hesitation.

Here’s the last thing I will leave you with, by revisiting what we have accomplished, our greatest hits or our best of moments, we can alleviate some of the pressure about what is coming next. We can take the pressure off as we remember just how awesome we are and that no matter what happens, regardless of the changes happening around us, we crushed it before, and we will crush it again. And the same goes for our bloopers. We have made mistakes before, and there is no doubt we will screw up again. And when we do, let’s also remember to take a breath, smile and maybe even laugh a little. Heck, we might even find it appropriate to laugh a lot.

So how about you? Do you find motivation and inspiration when you draw upon your prior successes? Are you confident and comfortable enough to laugh with others and even at yourself? Either way, I would love to hear your story at mnorton@tramazing.com and when we include replays of our own greatest hits, best of moments, as well as our bloopers, it really will be a better than good year.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager and motivator to businesses of all sizes.

