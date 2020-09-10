Norton: The path to success is open to everyone

“You were designed for accomplishment, engineered for success, and endowed with the seeds of greatness.” — Zig Ziglar

Imagine waking up every day, reminding ourselves of Zig’s quote above. How would it change our morning? How would it shape our tasks, our job, and the way we engage with others? And what would happen if we revisited the quote when we end our workday and enjoy our time with family and friends? And how about remembering the quote and repeating it to ourselves right before we go to bed, what would our state of mind be as we drift off to sleep?

Well, when I started incorporating this quote and the meaning behind it in my daily routine, it made all the difference in the world. I found my self being more creative and innovative. As I reviewed my projects for the day, I felt empowered and only saw myself as achieving success.

This quote, and others that are similar in meaning, have been around for decades. Some of us choose to lean on motivational quotes like Zig’s, and believe every word of it, drawing inspiration from the powerful words to fuel our day. Others may appreciate motivational quotes initially and remember a few of their favorites word for word. Sooner or later, that sensation of appreciation for the motivating words wears off over time, never going deep enough to become part of their belief system.

The quote I shared with you today by Mr. Ziglar, “You were designed for accomplishment, engineered for success, and endowed with the seeds of greatness,” has been shared with millions of people. I have heard Zig speak it from the stage, I have heard it repeated back to me from others who also draw upon the quote for strength during the good times and during challenging times. Yet others, who have heard it over the years, maybe even heard it from Zig while he was on stage or on one of his recorded programs, refuse to believe that it applies for them. And that is simply not true. Everyone of us was designed for accomplishment. Each of us has been engineered for success. And all of us, and yes that means you, were endowed with the seeds of greatness.”

Earlier in the column I asked how it might impact every part of our day if we let the concept sink in and become part of our daily routine. So, here’s another question for you, what would happen if you shared this quote with someone else. Someone you know who might be struggling. Or someone you know who might be doing fantastic. For the person who may be struggling, it could help ignite a spark, and that spark could illuminate a path for them. And for the person doing fantastic, it could help explain part of the reason they are thriving, and now knowing the ‘why’ could lead them to future accomplishments.

I have shared the quote verbally with people, I have sent it in an email, and I have sent it as a text. The quote has appeared in my social media posts, and I have set a custom image using this quote that I use as a backdrop for virtual trainings, coaching, and meetings. It always garners attention and questions, but most importantly, it provides a platform for me to share that accomplishment and success are for everyone, not just a few. And that we are all endowed with the seeds of greatness.

How about you? It may not be this quote from Zig Ziglar, you may have another favorite quote or words of inspiration that you have adopted and include in your belief system. Have you had a chance to share your favorite positive and winning words with others? I am sure you have and I would love to hear all about it at mnorton@tramazing.com. And when we recognize that success is for everyone and not just a chosen few, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.