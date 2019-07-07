Norton: The power of trusted friendships

There was a recent video that made its way around social media and the news. It was the story of two Minnesota high school baseball teams playing in a playoff game, and the winner would be moving on to the state championship rounds. T

The story wasn’t about the teams, one coming out with a win and a trip to states and the other taking the loss ending its season. It was about two friends and a display of true friendship and loyalty.

As the game was down to the final out, the pitcher was facing not only his opponent, but also his best friend. He struck him out to win the game and advance his team to states. But as his team rushed on to the field to celebrate, the pitcher rushed to home plate to hug and console his friend. It was an amazing display of an awesome friendship.

There have been many friends in my life, people who I have enjoyed spending time with personally and professionally. Sometimes, as we all know, friendships can come and go as we move into different seasons of life, change careers, move or relocate to a different city or state. And sometimes friendships can dissolve over a dispute or disagreement, and many times over the smallest or silliest things.

When I watched the video of these two friends and opponents, it warmed my heart to see such friendship and loyalty. It reminded me of the friends I have had for several decades, men and women who have been more than friends and who feel more like family. There have been times where distance has been a factor, busy schedules, and we may not see each other or talk for six months or more, but when we do, it feels like we just talked the day before and we pick up right where we left off.

Then there are the friends who I speak to several times a week, if not every day. We see each other often, we share our deepest concerns, we celebrate our successes, and we would do anything for one another. Loyalty is never questioned, love and trust are the foundations to the friendships just as love and trust are the foundation to any good relationship. If I ever needed anything, I know I could call them, and they know if they were ever in need that I would be there for them as well.

One of my closest friends said it best, “I would rather have a tight circle of three to five very close friends than to have a large circle of acquaintances.” He made this comment as we talked about having the ability to confide in a friend without worry of judgment or that the information will be shared with others.

This feeling is underscored in Proverbs 18:24, “A man of too many friends comes to ruin; but there is one who sticks closer than a brother.” In the rush and crush and crazy pace of life, we sometimes get caught up in trying to be everything to everybody. When in fact, we can be that one friend who sticks closer than a brother, or sister, and build those trusted friendships.

Zig Ziglar says, “If you go out looking for friends, you will find that they are very scarce. If you go out to be a friend, you will find them everywhere.” What he is saying here is that if we are low on friends or don’t feel we have those truly loyal friends, we need to look at who we are and our behaviors as a friend. Are we demonstrating the character traits of a trusted friend?

So how about you? Do you have a close circle of trusted and loved friends? Are you doing what it takes to be a trusted friend? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we have unconditional love and trust among our friends, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the Chief Revenue Officer for Eventus Solutions Group, a strategic consultant, business, and personal coach, and motivational speaker. He writes a weekly motivational column for the Vail Daily.