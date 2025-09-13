Norton: The season for prospecting and winning big

Every year has its seasons. In nature, fall is harvest time, the reward for months of preparation and planting. In business, September through December is the same harvest season. It’s when the year comes to a close, but also when the seeds of next year are planted.

Too many professionals see this stretch only as the final sprint to hit their numbers. They push hard to close deals, but they miss a bigger truth: the work done now doesn’t just determine how you finish this year, it dictates how you start the next. Come January, you’ll either be running out of the gates or struggling to catch up. Which would you rather be?

Here are five reasons why the September–December window is your greatest opportunity to prospect and win big.

Budgeting season: Don’t show up late to the game

Think of budget planning like a draft in sports. Teams are choosing where to invest, who to bet on, and what plays to run next season. If you wait until January, the roster is already set. You’re too late.

But if you engage decision-makers now, you get a voice in shaping the strategy. You’re not trying to rewrite the playbook after it’s printed; you’re in the room while it’s being written. That’s where influence lives, and influence is what wins.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Discretionary spend: The ‘use it or lose it’ jackpot

Every December, organizations discover money left on the table, funds that must be used or they vanish. It’s like finding a gift card with an expiration date in the back of your wallet.

The only question is, who benefits? Those last-minute investments will go somewhere. The partner who shows up ready with creative options, quick wins, and targeted solutions is the one who turns unused budgets into fresh opportunities. Why shouldn’t that be you?

Year-end events and kickoff planning: The stage is set

This is the season of gatherings, annual meetings, recognition events, and new-year kickoffs. Leaders want to inspire, align, and energize their people. These events set the tone for everything that follows.

Position yourself now, and you’re not just watching from the sidelines. You’re on stage, in the spotlight, helping shape how organizations step into the new year. That kind of visibility and partnership pays dividends long after the confetti is swept away.

Competitive advantage: building while others are scrambling

Here’s where you gain an edge. While competitors chase short-term numbers, you can play the long game. They’re so busy plugging leaks in their boat that they forget to steer toward the horizon.

Yes, finish the year strong. But keep prospecting while others neglect it. That discipline ensures you don’t just cross the finish line, you start the next race with momentum. As Zig Ziglar said, “We don’t have to prospect … we get to prospect.” Each conversation now is an investment in your future.

Sharpening the saw: Staying game-ready

Prospecting isn’t only about filling the pipeline; it’s about staying sharp. Think of it as practice before the season starts. Athletes don’t wait until game day to condition; they train year-round.

Every call, meeting, or referral you pursue in Q4 keeps your skills honed. So when January comes, you’re already in mid-season form while others are still shaking off the rust.

Keep the pedal down

September through December is your greatest season for prospecting. It’s when you maximize budgets, capture leftover dollars, step into high-visibility opportunities, outpace the competition, and sharpen your craft.

Don’t coast. Don’t tell yourself you’ll get after it “next year.” By then, the game is already in motion. Put your foot on the gas now, because what you do in these months doesn’t just close this year strong, it builds the year to come.

How about you? Whether you are in sales or not, hopefully, you were able to draw some inspiration from this column and think about finishing your year strong and positioning yourself for an even stronger start in 2026, which is right around the corner. I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com . And when we realize the limitless opportunities that await us in these next few months, it really will be a better-than-good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.