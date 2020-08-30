Norton: The secret to getting ‘it’ done

Whatever “it” is that we have to get done, there is a secret to making sure that we actually get it done. It’s called accountability, or rather personal accountability.

If you are a regular reader of this Winning Words column, and even though I am placing the focus this week on people in the profession of selling, what I share below is applicable to all of us who are striving to stay as productive as possible in all walks of life. So, I encourage you to keep reading.

Over the past several months we have all participated in our own version and reality of the “next normal.” Some of us chose to participate fully and look for new and innovative ways to work, live, and play. Others fell into the flow and tried to keep pace with what was happening around them. And then there were some who wanted to wait and watch what would be happening next. Possibly waiting too long and losing energy and momentum along the way.

Our daily routines were shifted and, in many cases, completely turned upside down. In the world of professional selling, some folks decided that they would fully participate amplified their work ethic and behaviors, holding themselves personally accountable for getting “it” done, whatever “it” was.

“It,” in professional selling could include continuous learning and honing of sales skills. “It” could be committing to prospecting or making a daily commitment to check in on prospects, channel partners, and customers. “It” could be learning how to better understand technology and how to connect and engage remotely. Whatever “it” is, this group was going to get it done with or without management’s direction.

For the teams and individuals who went along for the ride initially, we see that they eventually found their rhythm and understood the effort and behaviors necessary to succeed in getting things done. They realized that the competition was getting close, and sooner or later could take away their business. Salespeople who initially followed old selling habits, even if they were good habits, realized that in the new business landscape they needed to change, and not only change, but hold themselves personally accountable to make the transition and stay relevant, adding value and getting “it” done for themselves and their customers.

Some of the watchful waiters eventually took notice what was happening around them and made the decision to get back in the game of selling. They realized that if they didn’t do “it,” no one else would. And if they watched and waited too long, they would probably be invited to find success elsewhere. And in that moment, they also stumbled across the secret to getting “it” done, personal accountability. No excuses.

I have been so blessed to work with and learn from amazing partners, clients, sales leaders, and salespeople today and throughout my career. And I have seen so many incredible programs, attended hundreds of seminars, and read countless books on selling. I share that with you because when I am having conversations about sales success or analyzing the difference between underperforming, average, and top performing sales people, there is one thing that salespeople at the very top consistently do better than their peers. They hold themselves personally accountable for doing the behaviors and getting “it” done.

If you are not in the world of professional selling, and have read along this far, you know that the secret to getting anything done, getting “it” done in our personal or professional life, comes down to holding accountability, personal accountability. No excuses.

So how about you? Did you decide to fully participate early on and amplify your game? Did you fall into the flow and eventually pick up the pace? Or have you been a watchful waiter and now trying to regain your momentum? I would love to hear how you are getting “it” done today at mnorton@tramazing.com. And when we realize the secret to accomplishing anything is personal accountability, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.