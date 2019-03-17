Norton: The truth behind the change (column)

Thanks again for the emails and feedback, especially over these past two weeks as we discussed knowing when it's time for a change and the truth and secret to success. A very common question and theme from you, our community, was around my personal reasons for change and last week's column about the secret to success. The real question was, "Were they tied together?"

The answer is yes.

We all at some point come to the point where we have a greater desire to succeed at something. And it is not always about money. As a matter of fact, money falls way down the list when we look at survey results and speak with individuals and teams. It is not always about our careers, either, and climbing the ladder. Our desire for success and the advancement toward the achievement of our goals and dreams could be, and include, almost anything.

We seek success in building better relationships at home and at work, success in a fitness goal, success in feeling like we are a part of something bigger. We want success in becoming better at communicating, success in doing more for others or servanthood, success in the completion of a personal project, success in finding peace, success in growing deeper in our faith and success in whatever success means to you personally.

Now, the answer to the question. Yes, I wrote about my specific decision to make a change in my life. Not just one change, but a few changes all at the same time. And yes, as I wrote last week's column about the secret to finding success being owned by us personally, I was writing about the fact that I needed to be the one to not only make the choice to change, I had to be the one to deliver on the changes I wanted to make.

For me, it was about changing what was happening in my mind, in my body, and in my spiritual journey. Although I talked a good game about finding work-life balance, my mind and my soul were not quite feeling that I was being true to myself. And my body was agreeing with them. Traveling too much, working too many hours, eating too many rich meals, entertaining clients and prospects, and just burning the candle at both ends had finally caught up to me. It was time for a change, and I knew that if I was going to be successful in my change, the actions necessary to make the change and achieve success were on me, and me alone.

Recommended Stories For You

So, I have been focusing on four words during this time of change: transparency, accountability, commitment and action. I needed to be transparent and honest with myself and others about what I can and cannot do, what I am willing to do and not do, and where my boundaries were. I need to hold myself accountable for what I am doing and trying to achieve and included my accountability partners to help hold me accountable to my commitments. And I personally needed to stay committed to the journey. Again, this one is on me, and if you are following along and this is where you are as well, the commitment is on you, too. Lastly, I need to take action. Not just write about them or talk about them but do what I say I will do, when I say I will do them.

What I am trying to do is what my good friend Tom Ziglar encourages us to do in his new book, "Choose to Win." It is to move from success to significance, and significance to legacy.

So how about you? Is there a season of change headed your way? Have you accepted that the true secret to your own success is you personally? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we move from success to significance to legacy, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the Chief Revenue Officer for Eventus Solutions Group, a strategic consultant, business, and personal coach, and motivational speaker. He writes a weekly motivational column for the Vail Daily.