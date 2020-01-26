Norton: Think abundantly and win consistently

It has been said that the fear of loss is more powerful than the possibility of gain. It has also been said that some of us live with an abundance mentality while others choose to live with a scarcity mindset.

In a recent strategic and tactical planning session with a few clients, this very topic became one of the drivers of our conversations. We were discussing potential partnerships for the company and as we did one person championed the idea while another person shot down the idea. The person championing the idea was convinced that the partnership would yield additional results and revenue. The person who was against the partnership felt like effort would create problems as they already had competing partners, projects, and priorities.

Basically, the opinion was that the pie was already too small and creating another slice might dilute the best interests of everyone involved.

As I facilitated the discussion and listened to both sides, I stopped the conversation and asked if it would be helpful if I had shared a story about a company and individuals facing a similar situation and where some advice that I had been given really paid off. The team said yes, and I shared some of the greatest pieces of wisdom that I had ever received.

As we revisited the abundance versus scarcity mentality, I first shared with them the following statement: “There is money and opportunity everywhere.” A former colleague of mine who had decided to leave the position he was in to take an executive role with another company had written an email to all of us as he finished up and was about to leave the organization. It was motivating and encouraging with just the right sense and tonality appropriate for his departure.

The burning question on everyone’s mind was why. Why was he choosing to leave? For some, they believed he saw a bigger and greater opportunity ahead, albeit a risky one. It was stepping out to take a chance and believe in the abundance mentality. Others believed he left because he saw the company as having hit its peak and that any opportunity for future growth was going to be limited. Fewer deals, fewer sales, and less earning potential. This was a scarcity mentality that invoked fear for those who couldn’t see the bigger picture.

By the end of our strategy session, we all agreed that the partnership made sense and created a plan to manage the existing partnerships, priorities, and projects to maximize success while also creating a plan to optimize the new partnership. The abundance mentality had won the day.

Outside of business, how often do we choose the scarcity mentality, afraid of what could go wrong instead of planning for what will go right? Our defensiveness kicks in and we condition ourselves to think or say no first. We see life through the lens of loss instead of gain. Then one day, someone shares with us exactly what we need to hear, that money and opportunity are everywhere, and all we have to do is pursue it and take the actions necessary to get after each opportunity.

If we never ask the questions we want to ask, the answer will always be no. If we leave every putt short, the ball will never go into the hole. Regardless of our career, role, or interests, there is opportunity everywhere, and not only is opportunity everywhere, but it is also available to each and every one of us. It just becomes so much easier with an abundance mentality instead of a scarcity mentality.

How about you? Do you see the obstacles or opportunities? Is your belief system a limiting belief system or an expansive belief system? As always, I would love to hear your story at mnorton@tramazing.com and when we can see the abundance of opportunities everywhere, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.