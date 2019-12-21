Norton: ‘Tis the season of awe and wonder

‘Tis the season.

As we go through the years, and with each passing season, we also seem to go through the seasons of life. We have seasons of joy and happiness, winning seasons, losing seasons, seasons of troubles and challenges, and seasons of triumph and celebration.

But it’s this time of the year where we use the phrase “’Tis the season.” ‘Tis the season for magical feelings, ’tis the season of hope, ’tis the season of peace, peace on earth and goodwill toward all. ‘Tis the season of giving, ’tis the season of awe and wonder. ‘Tis the season of Merry Christmas, ’tis the season of Happy Hanukkah, and ’tis the season for ringing in the New Year as we pursue our hopes and dreams.

Maybe for some of us, we could use a little reminder of the magical feelings of awe and wonder that comes with this time of year. Whether it is the hassles of shopping or the stress of travel and traffic jams, or the pressure to close out our business year with a strong finish, somewhere along the way we may have lost our way, lost the awe and wonder of the holidays.

We really could pick any time of the year and any season and say, “’Tis the season.” We can and we should celebrate hope, joy, peace, and love at any time of the year and in any season of our lives. We can find moments of magical feelings and we can experience awe and wonder as we take in all of the beauty that surrounds us. Even if our season of life finds us mourning a loss and grieving, we can look back on loving memories, joyful moments, and the awe and wonder of our time spent together.

‘Tis the season. ‘Tis the season that brings out the child in us as well. As we hang the lights, decorate the tree, play Christmas music, sing, laugh, bake cookies, and take in everything about the season. We attend parties and celebrate the season with our family and friends. We watch in our own awe and wonder at the faces of children as they wake up on Christmas morning and see the gifts under the tree and the stockings filled. We take pictures and videos and we post them and send them to others as we share the feeling of joy and happiness. We share the fun and love in the midst of controlled chaos happening all around us as wrapping paper swirls throughout the room and each newly opened gift brings laughter, shouts, and screams of excited jubilation.

And in that moment, our end of year business stress is forgotten, the hassles of shopping and shipping are over, the beautiful memories of loved ones no longer with us fill our hearts and minds, and the awe and wonder of the season, this season, the season happening right now reminds us all about the real reason for ’tis the season. This moment reminds us that we can deal with the traffic, we can endure the rush, crush, and temporary chaos that comes along with the season. And we can look around at those we love as we live in the hope that every season is ’tis the season to live, laugh, and love together.

And what better time of the year to experience awe and wonder than when we are establishing our goals, dreaming up new dreams, and setting our New Year’s resolutions. ‘Tis the season to get after it.

How about you? Is every season of the year ’tis the season for you? Do you live with joy, happiness, kindness, a giving spirit, and forgiveness? Do you still get the magical feeling and see the holiday season through the eyes and heart of awe and wonder? I would love to hear your ’tis the season story at mnorton@trmazing.com and when we can remember that every season is ’tis the season, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.