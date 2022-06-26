Norton: We are not finished yet

The five most sought-after words in amateur golf are, “That’s good, pick it up.” We say that to our playing partner when the putt that is left is considered short enough to call it “good.” Sometimes the length of the putt left to make comes into question, especially when someone is not playing so well that day and their friends show a little mercy on them. Luckily, I have been the one receiving that mercy lately.

There are times when the player actually needing to make the putt decides that they have had enough already and do one of two things: They either pick it up themselves or they take a casual approach and putt it toward the hole indicating that he or she felt that it was good and the last attempt at the putt was close enough for the gimme.

There may be gimmes in amateur golf or even in the PGA during match play, but when it comes to life, most times we aren’t finished yet. We still have work to do, projects to finish, contributions to make, and our family and friends to love. No, we are still a long way from being finished yet. No matter where we started, the detours we have taken, the long roads we have journeyed, and even the many mistakes we have made, there is still time to get it right and finish what was once started by us, in us, or for us.

There’s a great song by Brandon Heath called “Wait and See.” And in this song, he sings the lyrics, “He’s not finished with me yet,” as he refers to God’s plan and purpose for his life. And if we listen to the song or even just find the lyrics, I encourage us to reflect on what those lyrics could mean in our own life. I remember speaking with my great aunt over the past few years as she was approaching 90, and she would say that she wished somedays the Lord would just take her. And I would remind her that, “He’s not finished with you yet.”

My great aunt was living in an assisted living facility and really didn’t have a lot of mobility left in her tired legs. As residents came and went, she became saddened by their departure. It was during one of those calls that she just wanted to go to heaven and be with my great uncle. So, I said it to her again, “He’s not finished with you yet.”

During our call the following week, my great aunt’s tonality was one of optimism and happiness. A new resident had moved in, and she didn’t have any family left to visit her. My great aunt befriended her and even though she struggled with her own mobility, she made it a point to spend time and listen to her new friend’s life story and journey. They went to the dining hall together, and each time I would call her, she would tell me more about her new friend and the life she led.

My great aunt and uncle lived with awesome faith and purpose. He served our country for 20 years in the Air Force and had been stationed around the world at different times. Most times she moved with him and supported him. She felt that serving God and her husband was her greatest purpose. And now, nearing 90, she found a new purpose. It might seem like a small purpose compared to what is happening in the world, but at nearly 90 years of age, “He wasn’t finished with her yet.”

That’s where we come in. “That’s good, pick it up,” may work in golf, but we are not finished yet. And whether big or small, we all have something positive to contribute to this world, to our community, and to our family and friends. I would love to hear what you still have to do at mnorton@xinnix.com and when we realize there is plenty more to do, it really will be a better than good life.

Michael Norton is the grateful president of XINNIX, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.