Norton: What I wouldn’t give for just five more minutes

How many times have we thought, “If I could only do that over again?” Whatever that is, there is always at least one thing, maybe several things we wish we could take another shot at. There are conversations where we wish we could have said something differently or take back the words we spoke in haste or in an unprepared moment.

Oftentimes the do-over we want has more to do with our desire to do something better while seeking another attempt at fixing any mistake or regretful moment where we may have erred. We seek improvement so that the next time we are faced with the same opportunity or conversation, we handle it better.

Second chances are awesome, third chances are terrific, and fourth chances are tremendously amazing. And for a guy who has had way too many do-overs in life, I am grateful for those multiple chances to get it right.

As life goes on and people come and go in our lives, personally and professionally, and as we lose those we have loved, if we are not careful we may find ourselves saying something like, “What I wouldn’t give for one more day or even to have just five more minutes with that person.” Those are always tough moments as we wish that we would have made more of an effort to see them, spent a few extra minutes each week on the phone with them, or invested the time to listen and learn from them.

There may still be opportunities to reconnect with those who have moved away, regardless of how far. Technology allows us to reconnect virtually and maybe even pick up right where had left off. The heartache of missing someone who has passed away is difficult. And there are moments where we really do wish we could have just five more minutes with them. But here is the question: Are there people in our life, should they suddenly be removed from our lives for whatever reason, who we would wish that we could have spoken to them one more time?

We all have someone or maybe a few people who would be missed dearly. The good news is that they are still with us — they are a walk, drive, email, call, or text away. So instead of realizing one day that we wish we had one more chance to be with or talk to someone, how about we do something about it today to make sure we are not looking back with regret and instead enjoying each moment we have to create beautiful memories today.

Here’s my plan to make sure I am making contact with those who are important to me. Please feel free to use some or all of this plan so you stay connected too.

Each day make one extra call to a friend, family member, or loved one.

Each week, send a handwritten letter, card, or note to someone expressing my gratitude.

Three times a day, morning, noon, and night, send an email to a colleague, coach, or mentor.

Each morning send a text to my children letting them know how much I love them and I say something special to them.

I walk my neighborhood each day as I walk my dog or walk into town. And I intentionally try hard to find one of my neighbors or someone in the community to say hi to and to ask them how they are doing.

Spend time in prayer, remembering those who I have loved and lost.

Are there one or more people that you really want to stay connected to? Are there things you could do and should do to stay more connected? Are there people you miss, and just wish you could have had just five more minutes of time with? I would love to hear your story at mnorton@tramazing.com and when we can find a way to have more time with those we love and cherish, it really will be a better than good year.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com , a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.