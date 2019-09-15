Norton: Winning happens when we choose to win

When we are intentional about making our choices and deliberate when it comes to choosing our own path, we typically increase our chances of success. It’s when we allow others to make our choices for us, or when we allow circumstances, or even prior habits, to dictate our path that we find ourselves living a life that is vastly different than the one we dreamed of or had envisioned for ourselves.

In last week’s column, we talked about intentionally choosing the right words to think about and to share with others — good, powerful, hope-filled, and encouraging words. We also covered how we can choose what we allow to captivate our mind and eye, images and imagery that elevate our positive attitude and bring us joy. The key here is that we choose what we allow in and what we ultimately decide to keep out.

Our choice to create a winning life and a better experience is no different. We are the ones who get to ultimately choose what we act upon, what we respond to, and the direction we choose to pursue. It’s a choice, and if you are reading this column right now, you still have time to make new choices, choose to follow the rewarding path you may be currently on and enjoying, or choose a new and different way forward.

One of my favorite personal development books of all time came out earlier this year. It is titled “Choose to Win” by Tom Ziglar, the proud son of Zig Ziglar and the CEO of the Zig Ziglar Corporation. The subtitle contains the magic and power of the book, “Transform Your Life One Simple Step at a Time.” And within the book, I found the strategies and tactics that allowed me to plan and prepare for the next steps and new journey I was about to embark upon.

When asked for the secret to success, Tom offers this response, “The fastest way to success is to replace bad habits with good habits.” Sounds kind of easy right? If it is, why aren’t we all already doing it? It’s because we haven’t yet made the choice to intentionally choose to win. We may have made bad decisions in the past, we may have chosen poorly, but we can start turning that all around with the choices we make today and in all the tomorrows yet to come.

Starting with your “why” is step one. Why am I doing this? Why are we doing this? It’s no different with our decision to choose to win. And as you will read in Tom’s book, he points out that discovering our “why” is also a choice. We need to be proactive and understand what we want to be, do, and have in this life. When we do, and when our “why” becomes clear, it will be much easier to make the right choices in each area that supports our goals and dreams. Replace bad habits with good habits, elegantly simple and yet powerfully productive when we choose to do it, when we choose to win.

The teachings of Zig Ziglar continue to positively impact millions of people. His body of work when it comes to developing excellence in ourselves and in others has contributed to the success of many CEOs, business owners, parents, students, athletes, salespeople, managers, and people from all walks of life. This new book by his son Tom Ziglar will change your life and contribute to your success. It really will, but only if you first choose that you want to win and desire a change in your own path or journey.

How about you? Is it time to replace a bad habit with a good one? Is it time to make new choices? I would love to hear your Choose to Win story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we decide to make and own our choices in life, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the Chief Revenue Officer for Eventus Solutions Group, a strategic consultant, business, and personal coach, and motivational speaker. He writes a weekly motivational column for the Vail Daily.