Norton: You are tremendously amazing

One of the things that I have learned many years ago is that we should never assume, that at any given moment, the person we are speaking with or communicating with does not need a word of encouragement or appreciation. And whether we are in the same boat or not, receiving a little positive feedback never hurt any of us, has it?

Just imagine for a moment that someone we work with, maybe a customer, or even a close friend who we know and trust, said to us, “I think that you are tremendously amazing.” My guess is that it would probably feel pretty good. That one statement, said in less than two seconds, could be a game-changer to anyone who receives such an impactful message.

Just like offering kindness, giving a well-deserved compliment costs us absolutely nothing. As a matter of fact, most times providing sincere praise provides a huge return of appreciation, loyalty and trust. Notice the word sincere. When we share with someone our gratitude for their friendship, guidance, service or presence in our lives, it must be because we are truly grateful and because they are, tremendously amazing.

Try it. Send someone a text, an email or even give them a call and just say something like, “I really am so grateful for you, and I just wanted to tell you that I think you are tremendously amazing.” The next time a server or anyone providing a service does an outstanding job, try sharing the same thing, “Thank you for your help, I think you are tremendously amazing.” Again, it only takes a few seconds and costs nothing. This is also something to absolutely share with a customer. Letting customers know that they are appreciated is always a best practice. And when customers are made to feel valued as individuals, loyalty will likely follow.

It is estimated that 690 million people go to bed on an empty stomach, hungry each night. This is a very sad statistic and something that many people and organizations are trying to do something about. Ending hunger is an awesome cause and an incredible opportunity for even more of us to help the fight against hunger if we can.

Here’s the thing, it has also been said that as many people that there are in the world who go to bed hungry each night for something to eat, there are more than twice that number who go to bed each night hungry for a word of hope and encouragement. The solution to that problem seems so much easier to solve, doesn’t it? Just tell someone close to you that they are tremendously amazing.

And if saying tremendously amazing still seems a little long, try doing what we do in our business, we tell our team, our customers and our partners that they are “Tramazing.” We have fun as it becomes contagious, and everyone jumps in to let those they work know with that they are “Tramazing.”

Maybe giving kudos and acknowledging appreciation is something that is already happening and being done consistently in our personal and professional lives. If so, that is wonderful, and you are already tremendously amazing, or “Tramazing.” However, if a demonstration of gratitude, respect and love can be achieved through just a few spoken or written words, why wouldn’t we say or write something that could bring another person the feeling that what they do and who they are is so very much appreciated.

How about you? Are there people in your life who are going to bed hungry for a word of hope and encouragement? Or are you already lifting up those around you and letting them know how special and appreciated they are? Either way, I would love to hear your story at mnorton@tramazing.com and when we can let others around us know that they are tremendously amazing, or “Tramazing,” it really will be a better than good year.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.

