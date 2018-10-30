Not-for-profit Vail Health needs to revisit cost of services for local community (letter)

I read the four full-page health care article with much disgust ("Why are health care costs rising in Colorado?" Thursday, Oct. 11). It's a full 15-minute read, so let me try to distill it down to a couple minutes.

The not-for-profit Vail Health conglomerate made $100 million in profits last year. That's a 36 percent profit margin, one of the highest in the country. Think about that for a minute — not for profit? That means they pay no taxes like you and I do.

Two, Ms. Doris Kirchner (Vail Health CEO) insists they had to spend $260 million to rebuild because Aspen did. What? Are you kidding me? But wait, it gets better.

Three, Harold Dupper (Vail Health chief financial officer) in same article says they continue to pour money into facilities so dem folks what come over here from France to spend a couple G's a day schwoosing can be safe. Are you kidding me? But wait, it gets better.

Four, Ms. Doris says prices are fair and competitive. MRIs cost seven times more than Denver and are administered seven times more often. Do that math.

Five — I'm almost finished — Vail Health has $411 million in investments, including hedge funds. That's a nearly eight-fold increase over just 17 years ago.

Now that's what you call a bona fide dyed in the wool not for profit!

Sounds like Ms. Doris needs to revisit Vail Health's business plan and move cost of services for local community a notch or two up the priority list.

Mike Kieler

Eagle-Vail