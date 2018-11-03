Not investing in education is not investing in our own futures; vote ‘yes’ on Amendment 73 (letter)
November 3, 2018
Please vote yes on Amendment 73 to support educational funding in Colorado. We have one of the hottest economies in America right now, but fall well below average in nationwide funding for education.
To ensure that we have a labor force in the future that can keep our strong economic engine running, we should be investing to bring and keep the best educators to our state and give our students the education they need to thrive in the future. Even if Amendment 73 passes, the state will still be below average — but we will have closed the gap significantly. Not investing in education, on the other hand, is not investing in our own futures.
Thank you!
Pavan Krueger
Eagle-Vail
