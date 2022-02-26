O’Brien: Your 2022 election primer

Regina O’Brien



The Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office is preparing to administer two mail ballot elections in 2022. The first is the June 28 state and local primary and the second is the Nov. 8 general election. Ballots for both elections will be sent to Eagle County voters based on information contained in their voter registration records.

Thus, it’s critical that voters check and update their information at GoVoteColorado.gov to ensure their residential address, mailing address and party affiliation are current.

Our June primary election is technically a nomination of affiliated candidates to the general election ballot. Voters registered as Democrat or as Republican by June 6, 2022 will automatically be sent a ballot for their party’s primary (after June 6 affiliation cannot be changed for the purpose of voting in the primary).

Voters registered as unaffiliated may choose the party’s primary in which they would like to participate by selecting a “ballot preference” in their voter registration record. The deadline to select a ballot preference is June 6 and can be made at GoVoteColorado.gov . If an unaffiliated voter does not specify a primary ballot preference, they will receive ballots for all parties holding primaries in their mail ballot packet. However, only one ballot may be voted. If both ballots are voted, neither ballot can be counted by law.

The winners of each party’s primary will advance to the general election in November. In a general election, party affiliation does not determine what is on a voter’s ballot. The content of each ballot is determined by the voter’s residential address and the specific tax districts and representative districts within which a voter lives. For example, if a voter lives in Congressional District 3, the voter will see candidates for that district on their ballot. Similarly, if a voter lives within a town boundary, that individual will be able to vote on candidates and issues for that town.

Eagle County Congressional, House, and Senate district lines changed last year based on the results of the 2020 Census and the work of the 2021 Redistricting Commission. Because of these boundary changes, voters may see new district candidates on both their primary and general ballots. For example, all of Eagle County used to be contained within Senate District 5 and House District 26. After redistricting, Eagle County is now split between Senate District 5 and 8 as well as House District 26 and 57. These new district lines will be in place for another 10 years.

Voters who are curious about their current districts can visit GoVoteColorado.gov . Under the “View or update my voter registration” header, voters should choose “Find My Registration,” and then “County and District Information.” In this tab, voters can see the full list of districts in which they live. Voters are also welcome to reach out to our Elections Division at elections@eaglecounty.us or 970-328-8715, and our team can provide this information.

Lastly, for voters who will be traveling during the ballot delivery period there is an option to add a “ballot mailing address” in their voter registration record. This allows ballots to be mailed directly to the alternate mailing address and ensure timely delivery. By law, ballots cannot be forwarded by the U.S. Postal Service.

The Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Election Division is always available to help at elections@eaglecounty.us or 970-328-8715.

Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien can be reached at regina.obrien@eaglecounty.us .