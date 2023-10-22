Olden: Why I’m running for Eagle Town Council

Tom Olden

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read this important introduction. My name is Tom Olden, and I am running for Eagle Town Council as a write-in candidate. I am soliciting your vote to represent your concerns and aspirations to retain our unique Western Colorado town from overdevelopment, and the willful destruction of critical wildlife habitat.

I first became familiar with the Eagle River Valley in 1984. I left Colorado Springs to move to Vail in order to compete in Alpine ski racing at Ski Club Vail. Moving from Ski Broadmoor to Vail changed my world forever.

After graduating from Colorado State University in the fall of 1990 (School of Forestry and Natural Resource Management), I returned to Vail in the spring of 1991 to begin work with the United States Forest Service in Minturn. In addition to working with the Forest Service, I was able to return to the ski slopes to coach young athletes on the Vail Development Team and Ski Club Vail. I quickly became aware of how special and unique our valley was.

In 1996, I married my wife of over 27 years. Together we have raised our two children here in Eagle. They attended Brush Creek Elementary, St. Claire Assisi, Stone Creek Charter School, Eagle Valley High School and Colorado Mountain College. Throughout these years we have lived in Old Town Eagle, Village Homes, and now Eagle Ranch. Additionally, we are invested in properties on Grand Avenue, and the Highlands in Eagle Ranch. Recently my wife closed “A Good Sport,” which was a local new and used sporting goods business on McIntire Street, here in Eagle.

I am the owner of Pine Marten Logging, a mechanical timber harvesting contracting business that has performed many forestry projects throughout Eagle County, and many other locations from Wyoming to New Mexico. I spend a tremendous amount of time in our great outdoors, but I have also witnessed how our state and town have changed. This is why I have chosen to step up to the plate and run for Town Council.

I promise the following to you, the voter:

Open direct dialogue on all issues.

Not be a rubber stamp for cashing your hard-earned checks.

Apply common sense to maintain our quality of life.

Always promote fiscal sanity.

Represent the hard-working locals of this town who make the wheels turn.

Always advocate strongly for our wildlife and the required life-sustaining habitat required for their existence.

Support our first responders with proper funding and training.

Demand infrastructure to be in place prior to further over-burdensome development.

Always remember why Eagle is so unique.

I am asking for your vote, as a write-in candidate for Tom Olden. Please also vote for write-in candidate Robert D’Agostino, who represents this country’s finest, a military veteran (Navy SEAL) who always answered the call to public service. We will work for you to always put our unique town and wildlife first.

