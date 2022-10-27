Olsen: There’s no room for bullying in our beautiful valley

Robin Olsen and her 9 year-old son, Declan, who holds the last thing Olsen's mother gave her — a pink quartz heart.

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness.” — Desmond Tutu

I lost my mom to suicide on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2006.

As I clawed my way through the darkest days and nights of my life, l know now I survived because of love and kindness. The deep, everlasting love and kindness of my family and my fathers. The kindness of my treasured friends and tribe — holding me the way only a tribe can. The kindness of my colleagues when I returned to work — a shell of my former self. The kindness from complete strangers … and of course, sadly, those who had had their own terrible experience losing a loved one to suicide. They became part of my community and I became part of a club of which no one wants to be a member.

Anyone who knows my lived experience understands my greatest fear is losing someone I love to suicide — or anyone they love. I would move 1,000 mountains 1,000 times to prevent any person — especially a child — from feeling this is the path.

Yet I am deeply troubled by what is happening with our children and mental health in our state and across our country. According to a 2021 Report from Partners for Children’s Mental Health , a nonprofit based in Aurora, “Suicide is a leading cause of death among Colorado youth ages 10-24″ with 33% feeling sad or hopeless in the last two weeks. “There has been a 4.5-fold — or 450% — increase in suicidal ingestion cases among children between the ages of 10 and 12 since 2000,” according to U.S. News & World Report .

Even as a survivor of suicide loss, I keep asking myself: How can this be? How can we let it be? I cannot and I will not look the other way. I take comfort in knowing I cannot be alone.

Did you know that bullying is one of the leading contributors to this mental health crisis for our children? StopBullying.gov is a federal website that works with the Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health Resources and Services Administration, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Department of Justice. According to recent data accessible on StopBullying.gov, “Research indicates that persistent bullying can lead to or worsen feelings of isolation, rejection, exclusion and despair, as well as depression and anxiety, which can contribute to suicidal behavior.”

Here is a list of children under 9 years old that died by suicide because they were bullied.

The most recent U.S. school shooting which happened in St. Louis involved bullying . My sister’s son who is a sophomore in high school lost a classmate just days ago to suicide in part due to bullying.

Enough.

According to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development , “Bullying can affect physical and emotional health, both in the short term and later in life. It can lead to physical injury, social problems, emotional problems, and even death. Those who are bullied are at increased risk for mental health problems. Bullying also can cause long-term damage to self-esteem. Those who are both bullies and victims of bullying suffer the most serious effects of bullying and are at greater risk for mental and behavioral problems than those who are only bullied or who are only bullies.”

Simply put, bullying hurts everyone connected to it — and no one comes out unscathed.

As a community, I believe we want all children and people to feel safe and supported — in our neighborhoods, our schools, playgrounds, and places of business. I want to believe we all support ensuring our kids can play in our community parks and learn at school without the fear of being targeted, harassed or bullied by anyone of any age.

Hope and resources

Yet, I am hopeful because of organizations like SpeakUp ReachOut — whose mission of suicide prevention is so near and dear to my heart. Organizations like StopBullying.gov provide resources to our children, our communities and our schools.

What phenomenal organizations, and how blessed we are to have these resources in our schools in Eagle County throughout our valley.

As community members, as parents and as humans we can do small things that make a lasting impact. We can be kind. We can teach our children that words matter and have a lasting impact — both positive and negative.

And we can ensure we leave no space for bullies or the behavior that comes with it — anywhere in our community. Not at school, not in our neighborhood parks where I have witnessed its brutality firsthand, not in our workplaces or businesses, not on our sports teams, not on our beautiful and sacred mountains. Not anywhere.

Speak up. Speak up on behalf of those who cannot do it for themselves. Show our children we can all do better by being kind, respectful and understanding that our words and actions have a deep and lasting impact on those around us.

Stop bullying. Speak up for others. Listen to our children. Choose kindness. You never know if you might save someone’s life.

Robin Olsen is an Eagle Resident, a mom of two elementary school children, and a suicide loss survivor.