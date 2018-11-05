Open space issue 1A is about quality of life improvements in Eagle County (letter)

Voting "yes" for Issue 1A is a vote for continued quality of life improvements in Eagle County. A "yes" vote approves a 15-year extension of the current open space funding to help maintain, improve and add to the program to conserve and preserve county land.

If you enjoy and recreate on the public lands around us, please consider voting to continue this important program. Since this program was started, in 2002, it has added to the conservation of properties that preserve our ranching heritage, protect critical wildlife lands and add to county recreation opportunities such as river access, trails, and the Dry Lake MX Park. Vote "yes" on 1A!

Joe O'Malley

President, Rocky Mountain Sport Riders