Opinions, arguments and discussions require more than one position to be so-called (letter)

I would like commend the Daily for posting Mr. Henderson's letter ("Guns defend against evil," Saturday, March 17).

Very succinct letter, regardless of one's opinion on limiting the Second Amendment or not. I am quite surprised that a publication like the Vail Daily would even permit such a radical (conservative) letter to be published. Perhaps the Daily is beginning to realize opinions, arguments and discussions require more than one position to be so-called.

Robert J. Graff

Highland Beach, Florida