Opioid crisis is a tragedy; we must act to help anyone we can who is suffering (letter)

Opioid crisis is a tragedy

I attended a live Facebook event that was put on by Partnership for Drug-Free Kids. The guests were Jerome M. Adams, M.D., M.P.H.; and Susan Knade, a partnership parent coach whose daughter is in long-term recovery.

The surgeon general of the United States mentioned that the opioid crisis is a tragedy, and I fully agree with that and amplify it.

He also stated this is an opportunity for our nation to shine a light on the health-care issues that area facing Americans. Many of the locations that are being hardest hit by the opioid crisis are centers of areas that are suffering from cancer, heart issues and other diseases. He mentioned that our current response to and care of individuals suffering from mental illness is inadequate and needs to be rethought and reworked.

I want to make clear by "hardest hit" I am referring to the number of individuals who are dying, incapacitated for life or suffering other effects from the opioid crisis. We cannot become careless by believing that this danger is not rampant across the entire nation. These communities that are impacted by this are across all economic bands. It is impacting every American in some way, and the impact is global.

As a society and as individuals, we must be prepared and we must act to help anyone we can who is suffering. The return to society and ourselves as individuals is incalculable.

The life you save may be your own or that of someone you love.

Alfred Brock

Wayne, Michigan