Our View: Holidays are hectic for locals, but hang in there

Whether you're a visitor, a second homeowner or a local, you have a good idea of what this week's all about — the most wonderful, busiest time of the year.

The Fourth of July may be the single busiest day in the town of Vail, and the summer's GoPro Mountain Games have just about reached capacity, but you can't beat the week of the Christmas holiday for the sheer press of people who are in the resorts, at the stores and on the ski hills.

Many locals make it through this week or two a little dazed, but not much worse for wear. If you're working double shifts, or just clocking a good bit of overtime, hats off to you. Keep your chin up; the holiday wave will crest soon enough.

If you're in town and come across a frazzled employee, know everyone is giving 100 percent, and then some.

For those of us lucky enough to live here all year, the full parking lots, crowded buses and lines at the lifts and grocery-store registers come with the territory. It may come as a bit of a surprise to high-season visitors, but there are a lot of days when we have this place mostly to ourselves.

The reason we're able to do that is the folks who come during the busy times.

The Vail Valley's high-season bustle can fray nerves on the part of both guests and locals. But remember, everybody: We're all in a place that's one of the most remarkable on this planet. Take a moment to take a deep breath and remember why you're here — to enjoy yourself.

That can be hard when the bustle bites. When it does, take a deep breath. Look outside. Look around. That's the best way to un-fray those nerves.

With the first of the year comes a few weeks of relative quiet, or at least merely steady work. And then comes the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. And then Presidents Day, spring break and Easter.

Hang in there, everyone, and enjoy some time on the mountain.

The Vail Daily Editorial Board is Publisher Mark Wurzer, Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart and Business Editor Scott Miller.