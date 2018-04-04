Past Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association Board member: Stay informed about Eagle-Vail (letter)
April 4, 2018
To the voting members of the Eagle-Vail Metro District: After more years than I can count, I recently resigned from the Eagle Vail Property Owners Association Board. Before you cast your votes for the three upcoming available Metro District board seats, you might want to know why I resigned.
I have no axe to grind, other than wishing everyone eligible would not only vote but would vote with as much factual information as they can gather. I can help you with that.
If you would like to be kept better informed, please email me your email address to: thetruthev@gmail.com. I promise you I will never use your email address for any reason other than to provide you with facts you may not otherwise have access to. Any emails sent will be sent via bcc, which will protect the privacy of all.
Lets work together to make Eagle-Vail a better place to live, work and play.
Respectfully,
Mike Kieler
Past Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association Board member
