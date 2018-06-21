Perhaps wildlife fencing disrupting migration patterns is to blame for decline in numbers (letter)
June 21, 2018
From the dates mentioned in the Sunday article about missing wildlife ("Eagle County wildlife quickly decreasing," Sunday, June 17), it seems to me that this pretty much matches the dates that the wildlife fencing along Interstate 70 was built and completed.
It is easy and mindless to instantly blame population for this. Until the past couple of years, there has been little increase in building since the 2008 financial collapse. Why isn't someone looking into the fact that the fencing might have stopped normal migration patterns to save a few dead carcasses on I-70 and that the animals went elsewhere or died because they could not get to where they needed to be?
Don Donnalley
Edwards
