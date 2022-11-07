Peterson: The finish line

What was the impulse to start running? I’d be lying if I said it was just the race.

No, I needed something to keep me distracted, motivated, and grounded during a “crazy season” unlike any other.

And so, back in July, in the dog days of summer before election season cranked up in full, I began training for my first half-marathon with my wife.

Those first runs weren’t encouraging. Just getting through a few miles under the glare of the summer sun was humbling. I wondered how I’d ever run double or triple the distance.

But we kept at it. Running, as I grew to learn, is a lot like editing and reporting.

You’ve got to show up and put in the work. Consistency is what’s most valued.

For someone who constantly stresses that every paragraph merits exertion, and that every word that gets published warrants scrutiny, there are no shortcuts to running 13.1 miles.

There were so many mornings where I didn’t want to get out of bed and put the running shoes on. There were the middle stretches of long runs when things would go fuzzy. My hips barked at me, my shoulders and neck ached, and I could feel blisters forming on my feet. The thought of quitting constantly entered my brain.

But there were also so many days where it felt like the wind was at my back, or I’d hit the perfect stride with my breathing locked in rhythm. I felt like I could go forever.

I found myself, oddly, craving the trail. After long days spent answering emails, and poring over letters, columns, and stories, I yearned to get outside and go. Fresh air in my lungs, music blaring in my headphones, I took off and ran from it all.

What was I running from? To be honest, it’s an odd position an editor plays in the political process. For my entire professional life, at papers big and small, along with eight years working for a national website, I’ve always worked under a newsroom ethics policy that has placed me squarely on the sidelines in politics.

That was true even working in sports, where I spent the majority of my career before accepting this job four years ago this month.

Journalists are not on anybody’s team. We’ve certainly got our personal opinions, and our personal politics, but the job requires that we question the motives of every single person who comes into our orbit. What’s the angle? What’s the real story? What is this person not telling me?

This can be a recipe for cynicism, but every day in the office, I try to make sure I look at the “11 Suggestions” — a sort of 10 Commandments for journalists that was given to me by a trusted colleague, and is still as relevant today as it was in 1913 when it showed up in a textbook authored by Willard Bleyer.

Those suggestions:

1. Remember that whatever you write is read by thousands.

2. Don’t forget that your story or headline helps to influence public opinion.

3. Realize that every mistake you make hurts someone.

4. Don’t embroider facts with fancy; “truth is stranger than fiction.”

5. Don’t try to make cleverness a substitute for truth.

6. Remember that faking is lying.

7. Refer all requests to “keep it out of the paper” to those higher in authority.

8. Stand firmly for what your conscience tells you is right.

9. Sacrifice your position, if need be, rather than your principles.

10. See the bright side of life: Don’t be pessimistic or cynical.

11. Seek to know the truth and endeavor to make the truth prevail.

In this job, day in and day out, I’ve sought to know the truth and have worked tirelessly to make the truth shine through. I’ve strived, through the pandemic, through endless culture wars and increasing polarization in our politics, to stand firmly for what my conscience tells me is right.

There are certainly those who disagree, and I’ve felt the brunt of their scorn and withering criticisms. And, to be sure, it’s gotten so much harder to stand up for the truth when we live in a world where anyone can craft their own version of reality to echo their views, facts be damned.

All this effort can often feel like wasted energy in the face of Facebook and Instagram algorithms that reward extremist views and polarizing rhetoric, or partisan news networks, or conspiracy theories that refuse to die despite overwhelming evidence razing every false claim.

Who am I to tell you that you’re wrong? Or that your alternative facts are just that — not real facts? Who wants to call balls and strikes when the two teams can’t even agree on where home plate is? Or, for that matter, if home plate even exists.

It can be a lonely place. At times over the past few months, I pined for a return to sports journalism — where fans argue over bad calls but don’t sit around two years after a game that’s been scrutinized from every angle, and had a clear result, still arguing that the losing team actually won.

Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, if they just talked to one another, they’d see that I call it both ways when it comes to letters and submissions. Each piece of content goes through the same process, and I’m politically agnostic when it comes to the facts.

State your case. Defend your arguments with facts. Don’t resort to the lazy fallback that “the media is biased” when your arguments run headlong into inconvenient truths.

The two sides too often talk over one another, determined to win the argument before retreating to their echo chambers.

Ben Bradlee, the legendary Washington Post editor, used to take joy in scolding letter writers who couldn’t spell, or make a valid point, or whose claims fell apart under the slightest nudge.

I don’t do that, despite the daily temptation. One, there’s only one Ben Bradlee. Two, I’m constantly trying to bring the temperature down in an increasingly hostile environment, to be the calmest voice in the room and to live up to the Vail Daily’s motto of “Bringing Communities Together.” That doesn’t mean I haven’t lost my patience while standing in the middle of silly fights, or have been short with those who refuse to move on from a sticking point.

Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t thank me for the care and attention that went into their submission, or the work that we do at the Vail Daily to keep our community informed. But, like any other editor that sits in the same seat in any newspaper in America, this job is full of indignities.

Where is this all going? Every race has a start and a finish.

On Sunday, I finished my first half-marathon in Moab, Utah — more of a 13.1-mile adventure race — after running, hiking and scrambling up and down rock fields, across jeeps roads and, for the better part of a mile, wading through a creek. For two miles, I ran petrified along the rim of a canyon, daring not to look over the edge while being extra cautious with each footfall.

When I finished, there was a sense of utter relief and pure joy.

Tuesday, as the polls close, we come to the end of another race that’s tested all of our nerves.

For some there will be joy, while for others, there will be disappointment.

I don’t know anyone who won’t be relieved it’s over.

When all the ballots are counted, we need to move forward as a community, accept the results, and try our best to work together.

The work never stops, and there’s always another starting line out there ahead of us.

Nate Peterson is the editor of the Vail Daily. Email him at npeterson@vaildaily.com