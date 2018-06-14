Phil Weiser for attorney general for the state of Colorado (letter)

The Colorado attorney general plays a significant role that impacts our day-to-day lives. Phil Weiser will protect Colorado from overreach by the Trump administration.

Today, there are state attorneys general across the United States, from both parties, working together to protect citizens in their states from Trump executive orders on a range of issues, including climate action, immigration and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and bad regulatory decisions such as the Federal Communications Commission's ending of net neutrality and the decimation of environmental protections.

We need an attorney general here in Colorado who will protect us.

Phil Weiser is an innovator and a collaborator. He will work with leaders around the state to develop smart approaches, from dealing with the opioid crisis to addressing health care costs to protecting our land, air and water. As county commissioner, I look forward to having such a partner.

We are fortunate to have a lawyer of Phil's expertise and talents ready to work for us — Phil worked for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, at the U.S. Department of Justice under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and as dean of the University of Colorado Law School.

To learn more about Phil, check out his website (philforcolorado.com). Please join me in supporting Phil Weiser for Colorado state attorney general, and vote in the primary, which ends Tuesday, June 26. Ballots are in the mail today.

Recommended Stories For You

Jill Ryan

Eagle County Commissioner