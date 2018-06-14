Phil Weiser for attorney general for the state of Colorado (letter)
June 14, 2018
The Colorado attorney general plays a significant role that impacts our day-to-day lives. Phil Weiser will protect Colorado from overreach by the Trump administration.
Today, there are state attorneys general across the United States, from both parties, working together to protect citizens in their states from Trump executive orders on a range of issues, including climate action, immigration and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and bad regulatory decisions such as the Federal Communications Commission's ending of net neutrality and the decimation of environmental protections.
We need an attorney general here in Colorado who will protect us.
Phil Weiser is an innovator and a collaborator. He will work with leaders around the state to develop smart approaches, from dealing with the opioid crisis to addressing health care costs to protecting our land, air and water. As county commissioner, I look forward to having such a partner.
We are fortunate to have a lawyer of Phil's expertise and talents ready to work for us — Phil worked for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, at the U.S. Department of Justice under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and as dean of the University of Colorado Law School.
To learn more about Phil, check out his website (philforcolorado.com). Please join me in supporting Phil Weiser for Colorado state attorney general, and vote in the primary, which ends Tuesday, June 26. Ballots are in the mail today.
Recommended Stories For You
Jill Ryan
Eagle County Commissioner
Trending In: Opinion
- Our View: Please, don’t be stupid with sparks or fire in our dry valley (editorial)
- Lopez: Lessons learned as Eagle County Schools interim superintendent leaves valley (column)
- Carnes: If you’re reading this after the Singapore nuclear summit, we’re all in trouble by now (column)
- Where will Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy graduates go next? (letter)
- Mark Williams best choice for Congress in the Second District (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Avon fire doused in minutes Monday; woman charged in Monday’s East Vail campground fire
- Taft Conlin skier death lawsuit against Vail Resorts hits court, will continue for up to three weeks
- Vail Resorts CEO announces donation of $31 million to his family’s foundation
- Testimony begins in Taft Conlin wrongful death case; skiers, ski patroller take the stand on Day 2