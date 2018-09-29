Phil Weiser will protect Colorado and its natural resources (letter)

My friend Phil Weiser is running for attorney general in Colorado, and I urge you to vote for Phil because doing so is important to the future of Colorado.

I first met Phil 20 years ago, when he joined the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice following his U.S. Supreme Court clerkships with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Byron White. As a lawyer who practices before the Justice Department, I was enormously impressed with his intellect, but I also thought he was a terrific guy.

He left D.C. to teach at the University of Colorado, where he established the Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology and Entrepreneurship. He taught courses in antitrust policy, innovation policy and internet policy. He became dean of the UC Law School in 2011. He returned to the Justice Department in 2009 and also served as senior adviser on technology and innovation to the National Economic Council during the Obama administration.

I believe Phil will bring a great legal mind, the right values, sound judgment and principled and innovative leadership to the Colorado Attorney General's office. Phil has been endorsed by many great Colorado leaders, including Gov. John Hickenlooper, Ken Salazar, Bill Ritter and Roy Romer, as well as national leaders with whom he worked in Washington, including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

If you want to learn more about Phil, please check out his website at https://www.philforcolorado.com. I particularly recommend that you view Phil's video talking about his background and his video explaining why he is running for attorney general.

Phil Weiser will work for you: He will protect Colorado and its natural resources, and he will fight for opportunities for all Coloradans. Please support Phil Weiser for attorney general.

Janet McDavid

Avon