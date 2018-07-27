Playhouse Project a success; raises $29,850 for trio of charities (letter)
July 27, 2018
The Town of Avon's Playhouse Project presented by the Vail Board of Realtors concluded Saturday, July 21, with our auction of the playhouses.
We raised a total of $29,850 from the auction and are excited to give money back to our three partner charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. The Playhouse Project was extremely well received by the public, and we want to thank all of the companies that helped to make this possible.
Thank you to our construction companies: Shaeffer Hyde Construction, Coleman Custom Homes, SRE Building Associates, Custom House Construction, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, Precision Construction West Inc., High Country Builders and Hoeft Builders West. The love and thought they put into these homes exceeded our expectations and is the reason why the event was so popular.
We also want to thank our sponsors who helped support this event: The Vail Board of Realtors, town of Avon, White Horse Solutions, Team K2 of Slifer Smith & Frampton, The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Liz Leeds of Slifer Smith & Frampton, Stewart Title, TIAA Bank, Keller Williams and The Seabury Group and Rocky Mountain Home Team.
Finally, thank you to Chris Cofelice at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, for donating a $1,000 gift certificate to the construction team that won "favorite" house. That team was Shaeffer Hyde Construction.
An event of this magnitude could not be possible without the support of many local community businesses. We are forever grateful to these companies that took a chance on this first-year event, and thank you to all of the community members that came out to enjoy the playhouses.
Recommended Stories For You
Holli Snyder
Events manager, Colorado Mountain News Media
Trending In: Opinion
- Seniors screened out: No ‘adult’ films to be found on screens in Vail area (letter)
- Where are the compassionate Democrats? They are supposed to fight for people who struggle (letter)
- Need employees? Give someone with less experience a chance (letter)
- Thanks for making improvements to the town of Avon to make it something special (letter)
- Bennet and Polis: Outdoor Retailer Summer Market a reminder that Colorado leads on public lands (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Car crashes into support column of Benchmark Plaza building in Avon
- Authorities want to question man in mountain bike theft from Edwards storefront
- Vail community survey shows parking complaints, out-of-town housing support
- Erwin found not guilty on 11 counts in Silverthorne sexual assault trial; mistrial declared for other counts
- Recent Vail Valley rain is welcome, but can prompt flooding, rockslides