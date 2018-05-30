Please reconsider the closure of historic Sweetwater Lake Resort (letter)

I noted in the Thursday, April 26, 2018 Eagle Valley Enterprise the article about how the Sweetwater Lake amenities won't open this summer. As a lifelong resident of Burns and as a frequent visitor to the Sweetwater Lake Resort restaurant, I'm very disappointed to hear that the present owners don't plan to operate the restaurant, rental cabins or boat ramp this summer.

The Sweetwater Lake Resort is a unique historical setting, on the north side of Sweetwater Lake. It's a quiet, peaceful, beautiful place to have a delicious meal and a very tasty piece of delightful a la mode pie. The tiny magical, darting hummingbirds that flock there each summer will also miss their treats.

Visitors, as well as locals, will not be able to sit and view the beautiful, tranquil lake as they dine on their coooked-to-order meals.

Adrienne Brink has operated the resort for 30-some years, providing excellent meals and homemade pie. She has provided employment for several young people every summer. She has worked very hard, long hours to provide a peaceful and much-appreciated gathering place.

There are no restaurants in the McCoy, Burns, Sweetwater and Dotsero areas, so not to have the restaurant at Sweetwater Lake will be very disappointing. I don't think the current owners realize the historical significance of the Sweetwater Lake Resort. It probably should be put on a historic site record because of its storied past. Adrienne has worked over the years to build up a large clientele and I think it's a shame to close the historic resort to locals as well as to lots of visitors who enjoyed the beautiful Sweetwater Lake.

I will miss my tasty hamburger steak and large homemade strawberry rhubarb a la mode pie. The hundreds of hummingbirds will miss their sweet nectar.

Current owners, please reconsider your closure of the historic Sweetwater Lake Resort. The outfitter clients need a place to eat.

Vern Albertson

Burns