Please vote ‘yes’ on 1A to continue open space tax: It’s why we live here (letter)
October 27, 2018
We love living here for many reasons … breathtaking views, incredible recreational opportunities, abundance of wildlife and the rich history, to name a few. And many other people are discovering our valley for the same reasons. Population growth seems imminent, and as development continues, conserving key pieces of land that can benefit all members of our community will be even more critical.
Vote "yes" on 1A this November to continue the Eagle County Open Space program (without raising taxes), so that we may continue to enjoy and appreciate this amazing place we call home.
Anne Kerrigan
Eagle
