Plenty of space for all riders, but Eagle only prioritizing those on bikes (letter)
April 6, 2018
So, Eagle says they are an "outside town" — only if you ride bikes. There is plenty of space for more activities, but all the town of Eagle cares about is biking. Why is there not a skate park in Eagle? I see plenty of kids on skateboards and scooters around town. The skatepark in Gypsum can barley be called one. Seams like there's not rider equality to me.
Jakob Egly
Eagle
