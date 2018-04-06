Plenty of space for all riders, but Eagle only prioritizing those on bikes (letter)

So, Eagle says they are an "outside town" — only if you ride bikes. There is plenty of space for more activities, but all the town of Eagle cares about is biking. Why is there not a skate park in Eagle? I see plenty of kids on skateboards and scooters around town. The skatepark in Gypsum can barley be called one. Seams like there's not rider equality to me.

Jakob Egly

Eagle