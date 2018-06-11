Politics must change; vote Mark Williams for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District (letter)
June 11, 2018
The political elites in this country are in this only for themselves and their big money backers. Does anyone doubt that insiders, lobbyists and the well-connected have rigged the political game?
This is not even up for debate.
I believe we have given status quo candidates more than enough time to try to do anything for regular working people.
But you know they have not. They don't care about us. They never have.
So I am done with business as usual in politics. That's why I'm voting for independent candidates such as Mark Williams to become the next U.S. Congressman in Colorado's 2nd District.
Mark is a former fighter pilot and community leader who has vowed to take a stand against the insiders who turn a blind eye to fracking. He will also fight the corrupting influence of money in American politics.
Recommended Stories For You
I want our democracy back, and that starts by electing candidates not tied to either political party. I want a congressman who won't take PAC money. I want someone who speaks for me, not a lobbyist pushing a self-serving agenda.
Vote Mark Williams.
Greg Loftin
Fort Collins
Trending In: Opinion
- Mitsch Bush: Supreme Court decision a blow to workers’ rights (column)
- Goldberg: Taking the ‘beauty’ out of beauty pageants (column)
- Mark Williams best choice for Congress in the Second District (letter)
- Carnes: If you’re reading this after the Singapore nuclear summit, we’re all in trouble by now (column)
- Vote Mark Williams, a leader with real-world experience (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Sheriff seeking three men speeding from the area of latest Vail Valley wildland fire, as the fire started
- Wildland fire touched off near Wolcott gun range, blaze engulfed 150 acres in a few hours in windy, dry conditions
- Alleged murderer pleads not guilty; October trial set for Jacob White, Catherine Kelley’s alleged killer
- Avon woman stabbed five times, suspect spotted with blood on his hands, pool of blood outside his door, police say