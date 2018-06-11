Politics must change; vote Mark Williams for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District (letter)

The political elites in this country are in this only for themselves and their big money backers. Does anyone doubt that insiders, lobbyists and the well-connected have rigged the political game?

This is not even up for debate.

I believe we have given status quo candidates more than enough time to try to do anything for regular working people.

But you know they have not. They don't care about us. They never have.

So I am done with business as usual in politics. That's why I'm voting for independent candidates such as Mark Williams to become the next U.S. Congressman in Colorado's 2nd District.

Mark is a former fighter pilot and community leader who has vowed to take a stand against the insiders who turn a blind eye to fracking. He will also fight the corrupting influence of money in American politics.

I want our democracy back, and that starts by electing candidates not tied to either political party. I want a congressman who won't take PAC money. I want someone who speaks for me, not a lobbyist pushing a self-serving agenda.

Vote Mark Williams.

Greg Loftin

Fort Collins