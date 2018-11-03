Premise of article about Sarah Smith Hymes was ridiculous; she is ethical and hard working (letter)
November 3, 2018
As I read the article in the Vail Daily about Sarah Smith Hymes, I thought the whole premise of the article was ridiculous ("Smith Hymes accused of using staff for re-election," Sunday, Oct. 28). It is apparent that she is being criticized for searching out facts before making a statement or answering questions on a topic she wanted to be informed on. Shouldn't we all seek to better understand the facts before voicing an opinion?
Since I have personally known Sarah for decades, I can speak to her genuine dedication to all of her work. Her passion on the Avon Town Council has led her to join multiple committees, spending countless hours in search of making Avon a better place. Sarah is truly one of the hardest working and ethical individuals that I have ever met.
Pat Nolan
Avon
