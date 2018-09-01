Propaganda is prevalent on the left and the right; it’s your responsibility to recognize it (letter)

Observation to Jay Wissot's letter concerning propaganda

Fake news is another "new" name for propaganda.

Everyone should know that all governments use propaganda extensively. It is getting more blatant and pervasive and divisive. In the United States, we are exposed to propaganda from numerous political sides, all with their own agendas.

Unfortunately, Jay Wissot mentions only the political right's propaganda machine, while disingenuously not pointing out the blatant propaganda from the left ("Propaganda and media bias are not the same," Wissot, Saturday, Aug. 25). So, by default, Wissot himself has now clearly identified himself as part of the left's propaganda machine.

His columns — opinions — should be viewed as such, and that is his constitutional right.

I only point this out in order to be clear on everyone's ability to judge the source of the information they receive. Wissot is not an independent observer, nor should he present himself as such as he did in the article. That is simply propaganda and untrue.

Recommended Stories For You

When we ourselves express opinions, we must critically think about our information sources and personal biases. I wonder if Wissot recognizes his obvious biases or if he intentionally advocates his own form of propaganda? Just a thought?

I find myself guilty of my own form of regurgitating propaganda regularly, do you?

To question one's worldviews in light of new information is the sign of critical thinking.

Great people can do this.

We have very few independent clear thinkers left in the media, either way. The ability to openly debate various points of view is disappearing. Question: How can democracy survive in this cultural condition? Toward what end are we headed as a nation if we cannot communicate differences with an intelligent, civil public discourse?

I do not know.

Then again, when one reads about and studies history, understanding the truth of what just happened is hard to discern. Here is a very interesting observation on history:

Remember, the winners write history. As Curtis LeMay said so honestly during World War II, "If we were to lose this war, I would be put on trial as a war criminal." Wow.

He ordered the fire bombing of 66 Japanese cities killing more than 500,000 civilians, 100,000 one night alone in Tokyo. He was our commander of the Air Force in the Pacific theater.

Now I consider LeMay as an honest observer from this simple statement, though I do not know much more about him, except he was an effective military leader when this country really needed many. I do not judge LeMay. The atrocities to humanity in World War II should make all people ponder all wars.

Open dialogue, one would hope, could slightly curb the human propensity to resort to wars and daily violence. Maybe.

Sincerely,

Darryl Bangert

Wolcott