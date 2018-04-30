Public Service Recognition Week on the horizon; honor those who serve our communities (letter)

Dear editor: In our community, and throughout the nation, local, state and federal government employees serve and protect us. Public servants deserve our appreciation daily, but Public Service Recognition Week, Sunday, May 6, through Saturday, May 12, is a time set aside to honor our men and women in government. Public service is a calling to serve one's fellow Americans, and Public Service Recognition Week is a week for honoring those who followed that calling.

Our diverse workforce at the federal, state and local levels consists of highly talented individuals with a strong drive to improve the lives of the American people. They ensure a clean environment, safeguard the food we eat, protect our communities from violence, stabilize and grow the economy, come to our rescue after disasters and teach our children, to name a few ways public servants make our lives better.

Public Service Recognition Week is an excellent time to reflect on the hard work and dedication of our government workforce. Please join me in thanking our public servants for the important work they do for our community.

Sincerely,

Robert Turner

Frisco